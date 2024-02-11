Super Bowl LVIII is here, with too many story lines to count. Follow along live.

The 49ers, meanwhile, ride the league’s most explosive offense behind coach Kyle Shanahan, trying to secure his first ring after falling short against the Chiefs in 2020, and quarterback Brock Purdy, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft who can silence the doubters on the biggest stage.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have a chance to cement the NFL’s first true dynasty since the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick Patriots fell from grace — with the world’s most famous football fan in attendance — with the first back-to-back Super Bowl win in nearly two decades.

The Super Bowl has come to Las Vegas for the first time, and the intrigue is endless.

San Francisco is the betting favorite, but picking against Mahomes and Kansas City has rarely paid off over the last few yeares.

It’s looking like a great night in Las Vegas. Follow along with us.

One more game with Dad: Why the 49ers getting to the Super Bowl meant so much to me — 5:30 p.m.

By Jason Margolis

As a kid in the Bay Area in the 1980s, my life was the San Francisco 49ers. My nightstand lamp was a 49ers helmet. Posters of my childhood heroes — Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, and Ronnie Lott — covered my walls, as did dozens of ticket stubs to games at Candlestick Park.

I went to almost all of those games with my dad. The first was on October 26, 1980, when he bought me a red vuvuzela — the plastic horn that’s been a fixture at sports events worldwide — which I still have.

My dad, Lawrence Margolis, is now 85 years old and has spent months in home hospice care. He’s suffering from a progressive neurodegenerative disorder called multiple system atrophy. As the name implies, your systems fail one by one: your ability to balance, control your bladder, and eventually to swallow. Cognitive impairment and dementia can occur.

I won’t go into personal details to preserve my dad’s dignity, but it’s not a pretty ending. He’s been bedridden for well over a year. He no longer has much to say.

Still, there are joys in life.

Sports as a language: connecting through the love of football Share WATCH: Climate science editor Jason Margolis explains why this year's Super Bowl will be a special one, thanks to his dad.

Mark Bavaro knows a thing or two about the great tight ends in this game — 5:15 p.m.

By Tara Sullivan

The tight end position has gone glamorous. Once the domain of anonymous grinders, two of the top headline-grabbing players at this year’s Super Bowl play tight end, with opponents Travis Kelce (Chiefs) and George Kittle (49ers) gleefully absorbing the heat of any spotlight tilted their way.

From the former’s more famous girlfriend to the latter’s laugh-out-loud persona, Kelce and Kittle are twin megawatt stars, attracting the type of attention traditionally reserved for big-time quarterbacks or big-play receivers. They’ve been everywhere during Super Bowl week, answering questions from kid reporters, talking about Taylor Swift, gushing over each other with friendship and respect.

Yet for all the off-field fun they both enjoy, what really connects them is their ability on it. They are the two best tight ends in the game, alternately showing off their receiving prowess, blocking strength, red-zone reliability, or yards after a catch. With size, speed, power, and skill, they are living examples of football’s evolution, complete offensive packages who echo powerful the offensive linemen of a bygone era and portend even bigger tackle-crushing behemoths in the future.

It’s an evolution unlike anything Mark Bavaro could have imagined, which tells you a lot, when you consider Bavaro is one of the reasons the old mold got broken along the way from his 1980s-era greatness to the likes of Kelce and Kittle.

One thing we can count on? The Tom Brady comparisons. — 5:00 p.m.

By Ben Volin

The winning quarterback in Sunday’s Super Bowl will earn a special prize in addition to a Lombardi Trophy and a flashy ring.

The winner gets to be Tom Brady.

Brady’s legacy looms large over Sunday’s starting QBs, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy. Whoever wins will have a résumé and Wikipedia page that looks an awful lot like Brady’s did at the same stage of his career.

Should Mahomes win, he will have begun his career in Brady-like fashion, with three Super Bowl championships in seven seasons. Mahomes is also looking to be the first quarterback since Brady 20 years ago to win back-to-back titles. Mahomes, only 28, likely has a long NFL career ahead of him to chase after Brady’s seven rings.

Then there’s Purdy, the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant who was drafted 262nd overall. Should he bring the title back to San Francisco, it will cement the most improbable rise to superstardom since Brady, the 199th pick, led the Patriots to their upset win over the Rams in 2002. Purdy is in his second NFL season, just as Brady was when he won his first Super Bowl.

Your guide to the 2024 Super Bowl — 4:45 p.m.

By Amin Touri

Four years after their championship showdown in February 2020, the Chiefs and 49ers are set for a rematch Sunday in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

While the franchises and coaches are the same, the teams look very different. The Chiefs were one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in the 2019 season, but this year they rode an elite defense — and just enough brilliance from Patrick Mahomes — to title contention.

The 49ers still boast one of the league’s most potent offenses, but it’s 2022 “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy, the last pick in the draft, quarterbacking the team to a shot at its first Super Bowl triumph since the franchise won a then-record fifth in 1994. With even more weapons at his disposal (namely All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey), coach Kyle Shanahan is in charge of a well-oiled offensive machine.

It’s a strange thing to say about the Chiefs after years atop the league scoring chart, but this Super Bowl is a matchup of their elite defense against the 49ers’ elite offense.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift is in town — 4:40 p.m.

Taylor Swift crossed the international date line to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Swift left Tokyo on Saturday night after performing her “Eras Tour” concert for the fourth straight night and arrived in Las Vegas Sunday afternoon. She arrived at Allegiant Stadium around 4:30 p.m. wearing an all-black outfit and a necklace with Kelce’s No. 87 on it. Swift’s mom, Andrea, actress Blake Lively, and rapper Ice Spice accompanied her.

How to watch the Super Bowl in New England — 4:30 p.m.

Super Bowl Sunday is finally here, and we’re sure you’ve got a plan for how you’ll be watching ... right?

If not, here are the basics:

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. in Las Vegas).

CBS is broadcasting the game. That’s Ch. 4 in the Boston area.

New this year: Nickelodeon will simulcast the game with its kid-friendly graphics and features — including slime. SpongeBob SquarePants is also set to make an appearance, if that’s what you’re into.

Don’t have cable? You have options. CBS’s own streaming platform, Paramount+, is available for a subscription and will carry the game. Other streaming services that carry CBS include Fubo, YouTube TV, and Hulu.

