Top line unstoppable as Marshfield boys’ hockey races past Franklin to win Ed Burns Coffee Pot’s Doherty Division title

“Just to be in this game twice in three years is pretty special; to win it is even more special,” said Marshfield coach Dan Connolly. “You have some of the top teams in the state, never mind other public schools.”

Behind a tally and four assists from McGettrick, and four goals by senior Teddy Devoe, No. 6 Marshfield raced away to a 6-1 victory over No. 8 Franklin in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot’s Peter Doherty Division championship game at Warrior Ice Arena. The Rams (16-2-2) won the tourney for the second time in three years, becoming the first team to hoist the trophy twice.

The Rams special teams dominated, finishing with a power-play goal and two tallies shorthanded. Michael Bekerian, who blocked four shots in front of senior goaltender Kevin Murphy (17 saves), opened the scoring with a far-side snipe on the man advantage.

Marshfield goaltender Kevin Murphy makes a save on Franklin’s Carter Balducci in the first period Sunday at Warrior Ice Arena. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

McGettrick and Devoe, along with junior Jack Doherty, combined for all four third period goals to seal the deal. The linemates each scored down a man in the frame, forcing a turnover and capitalizing on the rush.

Devoe scored the eventual winner in the second period, racing down the right wall and creating separation before pulling the puck to his backhand and slotting one inside the far post.

“[McGettrick’s] a natural offensive player,” said Connolly. “You can trust him to do good things around the net with the puck and Teddy is starting to evolve into that too.

“Teddy’s first goal, the one coming down the wall, just power and speed. He took that hard to the net and finished great. He’s a big and strong kid when he gets going and that was evidenced today.”

Marshfield forward Jack Doherty takes a shot during the Rams' victory over Franklin in Ed Burns Coffee Cup Tournament final at Warrior Ice Arena. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Norwood wins Brinn in double OT

In the middle of the second period, Norwood senior captain Sam Lally looked around at the arena, into the crowd, and proclaimed from the bench, to no one in particular, “This is so sick.”

Lally capitalized upon the moment, scoring the tying goal with 4:30 remaining and setting up senior captain Andrew Gillis’ winner in double-overtime as No. 6 Norwood outlasted No. 4 Belmont, 2-1, to win the Ed Burns Coffee Pot’s Walter Brinn Division crown at Warrior Ice Arena.

The Mustangs (13-2-2) take home a trophy in their first year playing in the tournament.

Lally charged down the right wall, beat the closest defender, and ripped a shot on goal. Gillis, at the back post, was right there to clean up the rebound and rejoiced by jumping into the boards by the student section.

“It’s great for us to come in here and win it,” said Norwood coach Chuck Allen. “I know that you only get one point for the league, but our goal was to come in here and win it. That was one of our goals and we did it. It was great to see Gillis score the winning goal from Lally.”

Norwood senior captain Anthony Amato made 35 saves, and freshman goaltender Ethan Bauer made 31 for the Belmont (7-10-2).

In other Ed Burns Coffee Pot action:

Tewksbury 5, Framingham 1 — Senior captain Tyler Barnes (goal, 2 assists), senior captain Matthew Cook (goal, assist), and freshman Kevin Andriolo (goal, assist) led the No. 12 Redmen (13-3) in a consolation game victory in the Ed Burns Coffee Tournament at the Canton Ice House.

Hingham 4, Braintree 2 — Senior captain Travis Rugg registered two goals and an assist, senior captain Paul Dzavik had two assists, and sophomore Cam McKenna put the game out of reach with a goal with three minutes remaining for the No. 11 Harbormen (10-6-2) in the consolation game of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament at the Canton Ice House.

Arlington 4, Weymouth 1 — Sophomore Cam Petrillo had a hat trick for the No. 7 Spy Ponders (14-3-2) in a consolation game for the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament at the John A. Ryan Skating Arena.

Walpole 4, Chelmsford 0 — Sophomore Mike Conners, junior Joe Finkelstein, and senior Zach Donahue recorded goals in the first period, and senior captain Mike Bisceglia scored in the third period for the Timberwolves (6-10-1) in the consolation game for the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament at the Canton Ice House.

Winchester 3, Canton 1 — Senior captain David Strong, sophomore Caiden Brady, and junior Johnny Garmey each had a goal and an assist for the Red & Black (12-7-1) in a consolation game for the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament at the Canton Ice House.

Reading 4, Wellesley 1 — Senior captain Cam Fahey scored twice, including the winning goal with 3:10 remaining in regulation for the No. 9 Rockets (13-4) in a consolation game for the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament at the John A. Ryan Skating Arena.

Lenny Rowe contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.