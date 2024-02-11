Virginia Tech sends Boston College women’s basketball team to seventh straight loss

After the Eagles pulled within 54-51 early in the fourth quarter, Ekh drilled a 3-pointer. Boston College was down 8 when King wrapped it up with a 3 with 41 seconds to go.

Matilda Ekh and Cayla King, who struggled with their shot all day, had critical baskets in the fourth quarter.

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore scored 26 points, Elizabeth Kitley added 24 and No. 16 Virginia Tech turned back Boston College, 74-63, on Sunday, the seventh-straight win for the Hokies and seventh-straight loss for the Eagles.

Ekh was 3 of 11 behind the arc, King 2 of 14 but Amoore was 4 of 7. Kitley had 15 rebounds and Olivia Summiel had 11 as the Hokies (20-4, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) had a 51-29 advantage on the boards.

Boston College (11-15, 3-10) was led by T’Yana Todd and Teya Sidberry with 15 points each. Andrea Daley added 11. The Eagles forced 17 turnovers while committing eight for a 16-4 in points off turnovers.

Both teams had 27 field goals but Virginia Tech had nine 3s to five for the Eagles, who were outscored by seven at the line

Kitley and Amoore combined for 28 points in the first half, pushing the Hokies to a 37-29 lead. Amoore hit three 3s but Virginia Tech’s big advantage was 30-12 on the bards, 12-3 on the offensive end, good for 13 second-chance points. Both teams shot 41 percent.

Both teams had three 3s in the third quarter. Kaylah Ivey hit one to open the second half but Amoore and King countered for the Hokies to get the lead to 43-32. Ekh had another for Virginia Tech to make the lead 12, a lead the Hokies matched on Clara Strack’s 3-point play.

The Eagles closed the quarter with a layup by Daley and JoJo Lacey’s 3 and they trailed 52-46 going into the fourth quarter.

