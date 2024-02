Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi calls for Israel’s expulsion from UN

(Bloomberg) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi repeated a plea to other governments to isolate Israel and said the country should be removed from the United Nations for its continued offensive on Gaza.

“An important step that must be taken is Israel’s expulsion” from the world body, Raisi said in a televised speech on Sunday to an annual gathering for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He didn’t elaborate on how the measure would impact Israel, which is preparing a ground offensive in Gaza targeting a key refugee outpost for Palestinians in Rafah. Militants from the Iran-backed Hamas group, which considers Israel an illegitimate state, are the target of the action.