Did you call in sick on Monday? You’re not alone.

Maybe America should just make the Super Bowl a national holiday. Well, not the actual game, but the day after. As the Super Bowl spectacle shines ever brighter, so have reports of people not showing up for work on the Monday after the NFL crowns its champion. So-called Super Bowl Monday is routinely named as one of the least productive days on the calendar. About 16 million people are expected to skip this year after the Kansas City Chiefs topped the San Francisco 49ers in overtime, according to an estimate based on a survey by UKG Workforce Institute. One solution pitched in a bill last year by two Tennessee lawmakers was to have the Monday after the Super Bowl be a holiday. There’s also been speculation about the matchup being moved a week later to Presidents’ Day weekend. That would mean millions of workers would have Super Bowl Monday off as a scheduled holiday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Safety agency closes probe into Ford Fusion steering

US auto safety regulators have closed a seven-year investigation into complaints about power-assisted steering failures in Ford Fusions without seeking additional recalls. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in documents posted Monday that its testing found only minor steering effort changes if the power-assist failed. It also found a declining failure trend and a lower failure rate in Fusions that were not recalled. The agency opened the probe in September 2016 after getting more than 500 complaints that the power steering failed suddenly, making the midsize sedans difficult to steer. The probe covered nearly 263,000 Fusions from the 2010 model year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Brexit hurt the British economy

The UK’s decision to leave the European Union shrank the British economy by reducing growth and spurring higher inflation, according to economists at Goldman Sachs who compared the country’s performance with similar nations since the referendum in 2016. The UK’s real GDP has underperformed by about 5 percent, Sven Jari Stehn and colleagues said in a research note published late Friday. Reduced international trade, weak business investment, and a drop in migrants coming from Britain’s largest trade partner have all contributed, they said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A sign is posted at Nvidia headquarters on Feb. 5 in Santa Clara, Calif. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Nvidia surpasses Amazon in market value

Nvidia overtook Amazon in market value on Monday, the latest milestone in a stunning rally over the past year fueled by soaring demand for its chips used in artificial intelligence computing. Nvidia rose as much as 2.9 percent on Monday, to reach a market value of about $1.83 trillion, topping Amazon at $1.80 trillion, according to Bloomberg data. The chipmaker is now the fourth most valuable US-listed company, sitting below Alphabet’s $1.85 trillion market capitalization. Microsoft weighs in at $3.11 trillion and Apple at $2.9 trillion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Tod’s to go private

A take-private deal for Tod’s spurred chatter of consolidation among smaller luxury firms operating in a market dominated by a handful of heavyweights. The maker of posh loafers soared as much as 18 percent in Milan Monday on news that its founding Della Valle family is teaming up with LVMH-backed buyout firm L Catterton on a bid. The development reverberated across the sector, sparking gains in shares of local Italian rivals Salvatore Ferragamo and Brunello Cucinelli, along with the UK’s Burberry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Airbus CEO says Boeing’s woes are a wakeup call for industry

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said rival Boeing’s mishap with a 737 Max-9 model in early January is a lesson for the entire industry to double down on safety, even as accidents become an increasingly rare occurrence in commercial aviation. “It’s never good when an incident happens, whatever the type of plane,” Faury said at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Monday. “And this incident makes us very humble.” The accident on the Alaska Airlines aircraft last month, whereby a fuselage panel came off during flight and left a gaping hole in the almost-new jet, has made the European company think about “what should we be doing to not be in that situation,” Faury said. While investors have said Airbus stands to benefit from Boeing’s mishap and the ensuing tighter regulatory scrutiny on the US company, Faury has been careful not to appear as profiting from his arch-rival’s crisis. Still, the European planemaker is looking for ways to potentially win over customers loyal to Boeing as the US company is forced to slow production to improve quality. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A cotton harvest at a farm in Bronwood, Georgia. Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg

Cotton production lowest in more than a century

American mills are on track to process the least cotton this year since ‘85. The year 1885, that is. The same year the Statue of Liberty arrived in New York City’s harbor. According to an updated US Department of Agriculture forecast released Monday, US textile mills will feed just 1.74 million bales of cotton into their machines in the 2023-2024 marketing year that ends in July, the slowest rate in 139 years. That’s nearly 15 percent less than last year and even lower than the agency’s prior forecast. These factories, which turn cotton fibers into yarn and fabric, are among the last bastions of the country’s textile industry after decades of rising competition from cheaper overseas production and synthetic materials. Mill use made a brief recovery in the 1990s, when trade deals encouraged the United States to export yarn and fabric to be turned into clothes in other countries before being sent back and sold. The reprieve was short-lived, even as global cotton use by mills increases. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Gilead to buy developer of liver drug

Gilead Sciences agreed to purchase CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a developer of an experimental liver disease drug, for $4.3 billion in equity value. Gilead offered to purchase all outstanding shares of CymaBay for $32.50 a share, according to a statement Monday, a 27 percent premium to Friday’s close for the Newark, Calif.-based biotech. CymaBay’s seladelpar is intended to treat a rare bile duct disorder that mostly affects women. The drug received priority review from US regulators after a successful final-stage trial, with an approval decision expected by Aug. 14, the companies said in the statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS