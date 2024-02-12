With storm coming Tuesday, Milton seeks to delay key housing vote

The vote is scheduled to take place Tuesday, with polls open from 7 AM to 8 PM, but town employees and officials are worried that the storm — which is expected to drop as much as a foot of snow on parts of Eastern Massachusetts — would make it dangerous for voters to travel to the polls and dramatically reduce turnout for an important election.

The Town of Milton is hoping to delay a vote on a controversial new land-use plan that would open the town to more multifamily housing development as a Nor’easter heads for Greater Boston on Tuesday.

The Select Board unanimously voted in a special session Monday morning to ask a Norfolk County judge to delay the vote by one day, to Wednesday.

“It may be difficult, possibly dangerous to have the election tomorrow with the expected snowfall,” said Select Board member Ben Zoll. “I don’t think anybody is particularly crazy about delaying this, but we don’t want people to injure themselves to get their voices heard.”

A hearing on the matter is expected Monday afternoon in Norfolk Superior Court.

The vote is a referendum on the town’s plan to comply with the state’s controversial MBTA Communities law, which mandates cities and towns served by the T to allow for multifamily housing. If approved, the plan would allow apartment and condominium buildings between two-and-a-half and six stories to be built without special approval, depending on the part of town.

The plan is highly controversial, and it has sharply divided Milton residents in recent months. Organizers from both the “Yes” and “No” campaigns have been door-knocking and distributing yard signs, hoping to influence a vote they say will help define the future of the town.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him @andrewnbrinker.