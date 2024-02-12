17-year-old boy killed in early morning Worcester shooting, police say

Police went to Shannon Street at 3:16 a.m. in response to an alert from the ShotSpotter activation system, according to the statement. Officers found evidence that shots were fired but could not find a victim, the statement said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed early Monday morning in Worcester, police said in a statement.

Officers checked area hospitals for potential gunshot victims and learned of the boy, who was pronounced dead, according to police. The teen’s name was not released.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651, send an anonymous text to 274637, or send an anonymous message online at worcesterma.gov/police.

