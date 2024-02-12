Member of Dorchester street gang pleads guilty to federal racketeering charge, prosecutors say

Sentencing for Bethea, also known as “Freeze,” is set for May 16. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Daronde Bethea, 32, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Boston to charges of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force or violence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, the office of acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy said in a statement .

A man who lives in Boston and Brockton pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to his role in a “violent Boston gang” after he allegedly attempted to murder a rival gang member and was involved in two home invasion robberies, prosecutors said.

Bethea was arrested by local, state, and federal authorities in August of 2022, the Globe reported. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in December of that year, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Bethea was identified as a member of the Cameron Street gang, which is based largely in Dorchester.

“According to court documents, Cameron Street members use violence, including murder and attempted murder, to preserve, protect and expand its territory,” the statement said. “They allegedly use social media to promote Cameron Street, celebrate murders and other violent crimes, and denigrate rival gangs.”

Prosecutors said members also allegedly possess, carry, and use guns, commit armed robberies, distribute drugs, and “engage in human trafficking in part to generate income.”

Bethea allegedly attempted to shoot a rival gang member to death in Dorchester in June 2018 “as part of his role in the Cameron Street enterprise,” prosecutors said. The victim had a collapsed lung after Bethea allegedly shot him multiple times while he was getting into his car, prosecutors said.

Bethea also was allegedly involved in a violent home invasion robbery in Dorchester in November 2017 and another in Canton in July 2018, prosecutors said.

He was allegedly seen on a police cruiser camera during a chase from the home in Canton with a loaded handgun that was later recovered by authorities, prosecutors said.

The charges of conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise — or RICO conspiracy — and conspiracy to interfere with commerce by force or violence both carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, prosecutors said.

The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition comes with a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000, according to prosecutors.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.