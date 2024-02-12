Boston police seek help identifying people connected to two separate armed robberies

One robbery took place around 6:30 p.m. near 74 Staniford St., according to a statement released by the Boston Police Department. The person police are seeking to identify was wearing a black mask, a gray Carhartt jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers, and purple surgical gloves, police said.

Boston police are seeking help from the public to identify people connected to two separate armed robberies in downtown and the West End on Sunday, officials said.

A robbery took place around 6:30 p.m. near 74 Staniford St., Boston police said. The person police are seeking to identify was wearing a black mask, a gray Carhartt jacket, black pants, white and black sneakers, and purple surgical gloves, police said.

Police are also seeking information regarding a separate armed robbery around 1:40 p.m. near 226 Washington St. downtown, about half a mile from Staniford Street. Online listings show that the address belongs to BNC Market, a convenience store.

Advertisement

The person police are seeking to identify was wearing a black balaclavas mask, a brown hoodie under a black jacket, light blue jeans, and brown shoes with white edging by the soles, officials said. He allegedly said he had a gun but did not display a weapon, according to police.

Officials did not release further details about either robbery on Sunday night.

Anyone with information can contact detectives at 617-343-4240.

A robbery took place around 1:40 p.m. Sunday near 226 Washington St. downtown, according to Boston police, who are seeking the person in this photo in connection with the robbery. Boston Police Department

Collin Robisheaux can be reached at collin.robisheaux@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ColRobisheaux.