Nor’easter to clobber some areas Tuesday, others may miss brunt of New England snowstorm

Every six hours meteorologists get a set of new data and the latest information shows a trend of keeping this snowstorm farther south. This doesn’t mean we’re going to miss our predicted nor’easter, but it may mean that the heaviest snow ends up shifting from the way it looked on forecast maps 24 hours ago.

The models are not entirely in agreement with how far south this storm is going to be. The European is the most aggressive and has really shifted things dramatically. If this were to play out, then it would be a light to moderate snowstorm rather than a heavy one for most of the area, with the heaviest snow ultimately well south of the Mass Pike.

The information on the left is from 1am this morning and the information on the right is from 7pm last night. Notice the trend to move the precipitation further south. WeatherBELL

Expected snowfall accumulation

I have made some changes to my snow maps. Once further information is available later today, we could see more of a shift south of the heaviest snow or it could end up staying as is.

If you have been following my forecast, I’ve shifted the predicted snow bands south but not to the extent of the European because some of the other models I look at are keeping the heavy snow farther north. Right now, we’re looking at:

• 8 to 14 inches -- Boston area and south of the Mass Pike, and most of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

• 4 to 8 inches -- North of the Mass Pike and western Massachusetts.

• 2 to 8 inches -- Along the coast and on the Cape.

• 2 to 4 inches -- Southern Maine

• Coating to 2 inches -- New Hampshire and Vermont.

The amount of snow coming Tuesday can still change. Dave Epstein

As a forecaster it’s important to not rely on only one model, even if the model is often better as “better” isn’t always correct. If the other guidance I use comes into line with the Euro later today, I will feel better about lowering the snow totals for greater Boston further.

Timing of the storm

The precipitation will arrive Tuesday morning. If you need to get into work, you’ll be able to travel pretty easily for the first part of the commute but once we get past roughly 8 a.m., conditions will deteriorate.

I think the heaviest part of the storm comes in during the mid to late morning and in through the afternoon. At times where it is snowing heaviest, it could come down at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour, making travel very difficult because visibility will be reduced.

A band of intense snow is forecast to move through the region late morning into the afternoon on Tuesday. At times snowfall rates could exceed 2 inches per hour where this band sets up. WeatherBELL

The wind will be noticeable but it’s not going to be excessive. Across Cape Cod and the Islands there is a high wind warning as winds will gust over 50 mph in some locations, creating scattered power outages, especially as the rain transitions over to a heavy wet snow.

Wind gusts will be strongest over Cape Cod and the Islands during this storm. WeatherBELL

There’s likely to be minor to borderline moderate coastal flooding at the time of high tide, certainly nothing extensive. A coastal flood warning has been issued for the shore of Massachusetts and the Cape.

Boston Harbor is forecast to experience minor coastal flooding for two high tides -- one on Tuesday and one early Wednesday. NOAA

The storm winds down early Tuesday evening and whatever has fallen will be able to be cleaned up easily for the Wednesday morning commute. Sunshine returns Wednesday with typically cold air for February and highs in the 30s.