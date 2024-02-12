Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Mayor Wu announces ahead of powerful storm

“The best projections right now estimate that we will likely get between 8 and 12 inches of snow in total,” Wu said. “That it will come down pretty heavily during the morning commute starting earlier in the morning and potentially continuing all the way through the afternoon tomorrow. That means that we are making the call today that Boston public schools will be closed tomorrow.”

Mayor Wu said Boston public schools will be closed Tuesday in expectation of a powerful storm that is projected to make travel especially difficult across the region in the morning and afternoon.

Advertisement

Wu also declared a snow emergency in the city beginning at 10 p.m. Monday night as part of the city’s effort to allow schools to reopen on Wednesday.

“Our goal is to make sure that we can get out there as quickly as possible, be as efficient as possible and clearing off the snow so that we’re back and ready to go Wednesday morning,” Wu said. “We want to make sure that kids are back in schools on Wednesday morning.”

Wu said the snow emergency will mean that “parking bans will be in effect on posted roadways and major arteries to ensure that we can keep streets clear snow and available for emergency vehicles. We know that when our community comes together, we can weather any storm, and we will do so again this week.”

Chief of Streets Jascha Franklin Hodge said the city is looking at its first major nor’easter in two years.

“This nor’easter will be quick but it will pack a punch,” Hodge said. He said that due to lack of prior snowstorms, the city has stockpiled 40,000 pounds of salt, and can deploy 800 pieces of snowplowing equipment between city plows and private contractors working for the city.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service said a “short duration but high impact winter storm” will arrive early Tuesday with the heaviest snowfall taking place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in Greater Boston and most of Massachusetts.

“Snowfall rates of 1-2 [inches] per hour will be common during this time‚’’ forecasters wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Highest impacts will be felt between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Travel during this period will be hazardous and is not recommended.”

Expected snowfall totals vary based on location, meteorologist Dave Epstein wrote Monday.

“Right now for Tuesday, it looks like we could see at least 8 to 10 inches of snow — possibly up to a foot in spots — in the Boston area and central Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island and Connecticut; 3 to 6 inches in southeastern Massachusetts and southern Rhode Island; and the Cape may see 4 to 8 inches,’' he wrote.

The weather service has issued winter storm warnings for central, eastern, northeastern, western Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island starting at 1 a.m. Tuesday and lasting until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

“Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph,” forecasters wrote. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will particularly impact the Tuesday morning commute.”

Advertisement

This is a developing story and will be updated.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.