Cambridge police warn of sharp increase in home break-ins

The break-ins are occuring at all times of day.

The thieves have been most active in the Mid-Cambridge and The Port neighborhoods since last fall and continuing into January, police said. Citywide, 27 housebreaks were reported last month, a 145 percent increase over the 11 reported in January 2023, police said.

Cambridge police are warning residents of a sharp increase in home break-ins in January that have resulted in the theft of cash, jewelry, and electronics.

“Breaks range from early morning to early evening and overnight, typically involving entry through unlocked doors or windows and targeting cash, electronics and jewelry,” police said in postings on the department’s social media sites. “It is critically important for residents to report any crime or activity that may appear to be suspicious.”

Four housebreaks were reported in the Peabody neighborhood during January, but police said they were not part of a pattern. One incident involved man attempting to force his way into an Avon Street basement. Another incident involved a woman who was arrested trying enter a Langdon Street residence, police said.

“The two remaining incidents had no known suspects, nor was anything of significance stolen,” police said.

Police offered safety tips to residents:

- Always lock doors and windows at your home or apartment, particularly basement door(s).

- Communicate with everyone you share your home or apartment with and remind them to lock doors and windows when they leave, even if it’s only for a short time.

- Install guards on windows that prevent them from being raised more than a few inches.

- Never prop open a door or let someone in behind you if you live in an apartment building, particularly if you don’t know them.

- Install motion sensor lights around your home and out of reach.

- Home security cameras can help deter potential intruders from entering your property.













