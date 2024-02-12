One dead, two injured in two-vehicle crash in Concord, N.H.

One person was killed and two were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Concord, N.H., according to police.

Officers investigating the crash arrived near the confluence of Hopkinton and Loop roads about 6:45 a.m. to find the vehicles, police said in a statement.

One person, whose identity was not released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to Concord Hospital to be treated for their injuries, the statement said.