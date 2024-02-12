Jury in Emanuel Lopes trial says it’s ‘hung,’ is ordered to continue deliberating

After hearing the note, Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly A. Cannone said the jury had not deliberated long enough for her to a hung jury in the case. She ordered the court to send a note back, saying: “Please continue your deliberations.”

On Monday afternoon, following about 11 hours of deliberation, the jury sent a note to the judge: “After careful deliberation and evidence review, we are still at a hung jury. Please advise next steps,” according to the reading of the note in court shortly before 1 p.m.

DEDHAM — The jury in the case of Emanuel Lopes, the man charged with murdering Weymouth police Sergeant Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams in 2018, said it was at an impasse, but the judge ordered its members to continue deliberating.

Advertisement

The jury’s indecision came as a major winter storm bore down on the region Tuesday. The judge said she would meet with prosecution and defense counsel later in the afternoon to work out how the storm, which was prompting some governmental operations to close Tuesday, would impact the proceedings.

Chesna’s widow cried quietly, hands clasped in front of her, as the judge heard the jury’s note and considered a response. The courtroom was full of police officers and people close to the two victims.

The jury began deliberating Thursday afternoon. It is the second time Lopes, has faced trial for the slayings, which cut deep in Boston’s South Shore.

In July, Cannone declared a mistrial after jurors — selected from Worcester County — deliberated for two weeks but could not reach a unanimous verdict on two counts of first-degree murder. She ordered jurors for the retrial be selected from Bristol County.

Prosecutors say on the morning of July 15, 2018, Lopes stole and crashed his girlfriend’s car before fleeing on foot to a nearby neighborhood, Burton Terrace, where he threw a rock through the window of a home around 7 a.m.

Advertisement

As police were searching for Lopes, he was confronted by Chesna, who attempted to take him into custody and ordered Lopes to drop another large stone he was holding. Instead, Lopes allegedly threw the rock at Chesna, striking him in the head, prosecutors said. Lopes then allegedly got a hold of Chesna’s gun, stood over him, and shot him eight times, according to prosecutors.

After shooting Chesna, Lopes allegedly made his way to a nearby neighborhood, where he fired three shots through the window of a home where Adams was, striking her twice.

In his closing argument, Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Greg Connor urged jurors to find Lopes guilty of a total of 11 charges, including first-degree murder in the slayings of both Chesna and Adams. He said after Lopes was taken into custody, he repeatedly said “I’m sorry” while interacting with police and admitted to killing a police officer.

“He can appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions,” Connor told the jury, as he recounted the events of the day. “His life has changed forever, and the lives of Vera Adams and Michael Chesna are over.”

Lopes’ attorney, Larry Tipton, argued that his client has a documented history of struggling with mental illness since he was a child, and had been faced with several stressors, including a fight with his girlfriend, that may have sparked his mania leading up to the killings.

Advertisement

“We don’t ask you to set aside or abandon your feelings of humanity and sympathy,” for the families of Chesna and Adams, Tipton said. “All we ask is don’t allow that sympathy to guide your decision.”

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.