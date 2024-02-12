Judge dismisses lawsuits against Harvard over sale of body parts from its morgue

A Suffolk Superior Court judge has dismissed all claims against Harvard Medical School over the theft of body parts from its morgue, saying that the plaintiffs’ allegations “do not plausibly suggest” that Harvard failed to act in good faith.

Forty-seven close relatives of people who donated their bodies to the medical school for training brought 12 lawsuits accusing Harvard of negligence in failing to protect the human remains entrusted to it, and having lax policies concerning staff, after the morgue’s manager, Cedric Lodge, was accused of stealing and selling parts of bodies that were supposed to be cremated.