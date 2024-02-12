Firefighters extinguish 1-alarm blaze at McDonald’s in Canton, officials say

A McDonald’s in Canton will be closed for repairs after it caught fire Monday, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the one-alarm fire after the blaze began on an outside wall and the flames spread into the building, a Canton Fire Department spokesperson said late Monday night.
The restaurant will likely be closed for the near future based on the damage, the spokesperson said. McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for further information late Monday night.
No further information was immediately available.
