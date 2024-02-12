Concord, N.H., man charged with murder in shooting death of teenage half-brother

A New Hampshire man has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 19-year-old half-brother last month in Concord, N.H., officials said Monday.

Jesse James Sullivan, 31, of Concord, is facing charges of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence for discarding the gun used in the fatal shooting of Zackary Sullivan, New Hampshire Attorney John M. Formella’s office said.

Zachary Sullivan was found dead from a gunshot wound to his neck after police responded to a report of a shooting “at or near” a home at 208 Garvins Falls Road in Concord on the evening of Jan. 16, prosecutors said.