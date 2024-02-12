Across Rhode Island, nor’easter’s snow totals could range from a few inches to a foot

A soggy smack of snow in the form of a nor’easter is forecast to arrive early Tuesday morning and could leave anywhere from 2 inches to over a foot of snow in Rhode Island . Every corner of the state will be affected, but it’s more likely the northwest corner could see higher accumulation totals, with a rain/snow mix near the coast.

CRANSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island businesses won’t be getting much love from Mother Nature on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

A National Weather Service alert said that travel could be difficult with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Blizzard conditions are possible with winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

Governor Dan McKee said during a press conference Monday at the R.I. Emergency Management Agency in Cranston that a decision on a statewide travel ban would not be made until later Monday, based on updated weather forecasts. Travel could be especially difficult for commuters using the Washington Bridge. The westbound bridge was closed in December after a “critical failure” was discovered. Bypass lanes on the separate, eastbound side of the bridge provide for only limited westbound traffic.

“We’re going to make sure that we have the equipment there to make sure that (Washington Bridge) is clear,” McKee said. “And, I think that plowing will work but also we’ll have to make sure that we have the equipment there to make sure that we’re keeping that as clear as possible.”

McKee said he was in contact with nearby states regarding interstate travel, as well as potential power outages. R.I. Department of Transportation crews will begin pretreating state roads at least three hours before the storm. There will be 450 plows available and 60 tons of salt.

Rhode Island Energy will bring an additional 75 linemen from out of state and over 80 forestry crews to help with downed trees.

The Department of Housing is activating pop-up shelters, and local warming shelters, which will be open during the storm. Shelters can be found at MLK Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Boulevard, in Newport; Welcome House, 8 North Road, in South Kingstown; Crossroads R.I. Community Room, 160 Broad St., in Providence; WARM Center, 56 Spruce St., in Westerly; West Warwick Civic Center, 100 Factor St., West Warwick; and Community Care Alliance, 55 Cummings Way, in Woonsocket.

Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said school districts will decide locally whether to have virtual learning or cancel classes.

For the latest on school closings and delays, visit the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association list.

McKee said the storm is expected to be over by Wednesday, in time for Valentine’s Day.

“Our anticipation right now is that the snow will end around 5 p.m. (Tuesday),” the governor said. “We’ll be working around the clock with the 400 and some plows to make sure that we’re clearing the streets so that ideally we’d be open for business the next day. ... We’re going to try to do our part on the state level, coordinate with the municipal level so those businesses can have a good Valentine’s Day.”

