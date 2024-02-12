Think college doesn’t pay? The data say otherwise

Recent public narratives — from The Economist to Elon Musk — are a resounding “no.” However, these concerns misrepresent the data.

After a stressful season of essay writing, standardized test taking, and recommendation letter chasing, high school seniors receiving their college admit letters are grappling with a new anxiety: will this college education pay off?

Contrary to recent public skepticism, data reveals a 66 percent wage premium for bachelor’s degree holders over high school graduates. For ambitious students, double-majoring can further boost earning potential. Importantly, adjusting for inflation and tuition discounting, the real average cost of college has actually decreased 15 percent since 2015. This suggests that college remains valuable and that the long-term return on investment justifies the cost of attendance.

Wage premium of a college degree

Analysis based on the most recent microdata from the American Community Survey reveals a continued and growing significant wage premium for bachelor’s degree holders compared to high school graduates.

In 2022, bachelor’s degree holders earned an average hourly wage that was 66 percent — two thirds — higher than that of high school graduates. This earnings premium varies widely, ranging from 25 percent for family and consumer science majors, to 44 percent for liberal arts majors, to 77 percent for business majors, to over 120 percent for finance and engineering majors, highlighting the significant variations and financial advantage of a college education in certain majors. These earning premiums are all higher than in 2009.

The dual degree premium

Ambitious and academically driven students strategically choosing a double major achieve the highest earnings premiums. This advantage is heavily dependent on the primary major and the pairing of the second. STEM majors who complement their studies with a second major in business experience an additional gain of 15 percent over single major STEM degree holders. This emphasizes the potent pairing of technical expertise and business acumen.

Similarly, business majors add another 8 percent premium from adding a STEM second major, and a health and behavioral major adds another 11 percent earnings premium with a business major. To put these premiums in perspective, an 8 percent additional earning premium translates to about $290,000 in additional earnings for business plus STEM majors over a 35-year career. This additional earning alone is sufficient to pay four years of tuition at most colleges.

Notably liberal arts majors experience a big enough earnings boost to pay for four years of average college tuition by adding a business second major, with an 11 percent additional earnings premium compared to single-degree holders in liberal arts.

The key takeaway from the double-major data is the economically rewarding impact of strategic major pairing. The STEM plus business combination consistently yields the highest earnings premiums, highlighting the demand for both technical and business proficiency in today’s job market. Additionally, liberal arts majors can experience a notable earnings boost when paired with business expertise, emphasizing the value of well-rounded skills.

The real cost of college

Finally, affordability concerns and alternative career paths deserve recognition. Assessing the full costs, including the opportunity cost of lost full-time wage income during college, is challenging. However, given that the college wage premium has increased over time, we can conclude that the cost of lost wages has decreased or remained steady. Further, the actual dollar costs of attending college have slightly decreased when considering tuition discounting and inflation. According to data from the National Center for Educational Statistics, inflation-adjusted tuition costs rose by 4 percent from $35,796 in 2013-14 to $37,222 in 2021-22. During this same period, tuition discounting increased from 39.8 percent to 49 percent, according to data from the National Association of College and University Business Officers. When adjusting for both inflation and increased tuition discounting, the real cost of education dropped by approximately 15 percent between 2013-14 and 2021-22.

Ultimately, the decision to pursue higher education is personal, and it may not be for everyone. But for those seeking a fulfilling career and improved earning potential, the data reveals a compelling truth: college pays off, and strategic double majors can significantly enhance the economic value of a college education.

Edinaldo Tebaldi, PhD is a professor of economics at Bryant University. Bruce Elmslie, PhD is a professor of economics at the University of New Hampshire. Ross Gittell, PhD is president of Bryant University.