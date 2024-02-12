‘Large water main break’ reported in east Arlington

Crews in Arlington were working late Monday night to repair a “large water main break” that forced multiple road closures in a residential area on the east side of town, police said.
The break was reported near the intersection of Lake Street and Brooks Avenue, the Arlington Police Department said in a social media post at 8:35 p.m. The area is a residential neighborhood surrounding Hardy Elementary School.
Arlington police Lieutenant Scott Paradis said crews were working to find the leak and repair it late Monday night.
“They’re still chasing the leak,” he said. “Hopefully before the morning commute, they can get this fixed.”
A crew from National Grid also responded to the scene, he said.
Police asked people to avoid the area as crews work.
Large Water Main Break in the Area of Lake St and Brooks Ave. Please Avoid the Area as Multiple Road Closures are Expected.— Arlington MA, Police Department (@ArlingtonMAPD) February 13, 2024
