‘Large water main break’ reported in east Arlington

Crews in Arlington were working late Monday night to repair a “large water main break” that forced multiple road closures in a residential area on the east side of town, police said.

The break was reported near the intersection of Lake Street and Brooks Avenue, the Arlington Police Department said in a social media post at 8:35 p.m. The area is a residential neighborhood surrounding Hardy Elementary School.

Arlington police Lieutenant Scott Paradis said crews were working to find the leak and repair it late Monday night.