Police search for man in the Charles River near the Longfellow Bridge

Police are searching for a man in the Charles River near the Longfellow Bridge in “a very active situation,” officials said.
Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a man “struggling in the water” near the bridge, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police. The Longfellow Bridge connects Boston and Cambridge.
“We are still searching and have not located the person yet,” Procopio said by email.
Longfellow just now pic.twitter.com/hyXfTa61zu— Aegon🐺Targaryen🐉VI (@jasonrichardson) February 12, 2024
Multiple agencies and dive teams are investigating, officials said.
11:34 WATER RESCUE at LONGFELLOW BRIDGE in #CambMA— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) February 12, 2024
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.