Police search for man in the Charles River near the Longfellow Bridge

Police are searching for a man in the Charles River near the Longfellow Bridge in “a very active situation,” officials said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police received a report of a man “struggling in the water” near the bridge, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police. The Longfellow Bridge connects Boston and Cambridge.

“We are still searching and have not located the person yet,” Procopio said by email.