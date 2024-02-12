Northeastern’s dynasty reigns on, as Gunnarwolfe Fontaine’s OT winner beats BU in electric Beanpot championship game

Fontaine scored the overtime winner last Monday against Harvard, putting Northeastern (13-12-2) in its sixth straight title game, and had two goals in last year’s tournament victory. Monday’s win to cap the 71st Beanpot gave the Huskies their ninth title, with five coming during this six-year run.

Gunnarwolfe Fontaine’s goal with 28 seconds left in overtime lifted the Northeastern men’s hockey team to a 4-3 win over Boston University and a second straight Beanpot championship on Monday night at TD Garden.

Trailing, 3-2, in the third, Jack Williams got Northeastern the equalizer at 9:51 on the power-play, when he one-timed Vinny Borgesi’s pass past Mathieu Caron for his 15th of the season. The Huskies were on the man advantage after freshman Gavin McCarthy was called for holding, the only penalty of the game by the Terriers (19-8-1).

Advertisement

BU, which finished with heavy edges in shots (36-17) and attempts (78-38), had several good opportunities in the closing minutes. Shane Lachance drove to the net, but was denied by Whitehead’s pad. A wraparound attempt clanged off the post, and the game headed to overtime, just as the two other meetings between the teams this season did.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The Terriers struck first at 14:41 when Northeastern defenseman Pito Walton turned the puck over in his own zone to Jack Harvey, who kicked it back to Macklin Celebrini for a one-timer past Whitehead. His 23rd goal of the season and third of the tournament would be the only goal of the first period, as BU outshot Northeastern, 11-3.

Harvey was playing in his ninth game, and his fourth straight starting on the first line with Celebrini, skating right wing and coming off scoring the first two goals of his career last Friday in a 7-1 win over Merrimack.

BU thought it got on the scoreboard earlier in the first when Dylan Peterson followed his shot on goal and tried to poke the puck past Whitehead, but the young netminder was able to smother it before it crossed the line.

Advertisement

Northeastern responded with a chance of its own when the puck kicked out to Bridgewater native Cam Lund in the slot, but his one-timer sailed over the net. The Huskies would get another opportunity on Walton’s slap shot from the right, which was redirected by BU defenseman Lane Hutson as he attempted to block it. Caron was forced to lunge to his left to make the glove save.

Northeastern broke through at 5:52 of the second period after a pair of Terriers collided, setting up a three-on-one for the Huskies. Lund skated the puck down the right before sending it across to Fontaine; Caron made the initial save, but Matt Demelis swooped in and knocked the loose rebound in to even the score.

BU regained the lead at 9:11, capitalizing on a two-on-one break. Devin Kaplan tried to fire across to Sam Stevens, but NU defenseman Hunter McDonald’s lunge to block the pass deflected it past Whitehead for a 2-1 Terriers lead.

They held it for just 29 seconds. Caron deflected a Justin Hryckowian slapper, but it caromed off the board back to Hryckowian, who knocked the rebound in to knot it at 2.

Just 7.2 seconds from intermission, however, the Terriers struck again. Jeremy Wilmer set up the score, carrying the puck to the left of the net and sending it back to Lane Hutson in the slot. His goal gave the Terriers the two-period lead to go with a 23-8 edge in shots.

Advertisement

…

In the consolation game, No. 1 Boston College gave freshman goalie Jacob Fowler the day off, and classmate Jan Korec recorded a 17-save shutout in his first collegiate start, a 5-0 win over Harvard.

After a scoreless first period, Gabe Perreault got the Eagles (21-5-1) on the board in the second, putting back a rebound of Ryan Leonard’s shot 12 minutes in.

BC scored twice in the final minute of the second to break it open. Cutter Gauthier found Oskar Jellvik alone in the slot for a one-timer at 19:06, and just 15 seconds later, Perrault kicked the puck out from behind the net, where Leonard one-timed for the 3-0 lead. Captain Eamon Powell and freshman Will Smith added goals another in the third.

Perreault’s two points bumped his nation-leading total to 45 (13 goals, 32 assists).

Scituate native Derek Mullahy made 27 saves in the first two periods for the Crimson (4-15-4). Sophomore Aku Koskenvuo played the third and stopped seven shots.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.