Harvard hires Andrew Aurich as football coach, replacing Tim Murphy

Aurich takes over from Tim Murphy , who retired last month at the end of his 30th season in charge of the Crimson. Murphy, the winningest coach in Ivy League history, won 10 Ivy championships and led Harvard to three different unbeaten seasons during his tenure.

Harvard football wrapped up its first head coaching search in three decades on Monday, naming Rutgers assistant Andrew Aurich as the program’s next leader.

The 39-year-old Aurich has spent most of the last 15 years in New Jersey, splitting time between Rutgers and his alma mater, Princeton. At Rutgers, he has served a variety of roles as a position coach, most recently taking charge of the Scarlet Knights’ tight ends in 2023.

“I am excited to welcome Andy Aurich as The Thomas Stephenson Family Head Coach for Harvard Football,” said Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott in a release. “He brings great coaching and recruiting experience from Rutgers as well as his time at Princeton and in the NFL. He is a true Ivy model of an educator-coach and brings a hard-nosed, focused mentality that is both caring and demanding. We look forward to the future of Harvard Football with Coach Aurich.”

After briefly coaching at the high school and Division 3 levels, Aurich arrived at Rutgers in 2009, spending a season as a director of player development and another as a defensive assistant. He then spent a season at Princeton as a running backs coach in 2011, then had a cup of coffee in the NFL as a defensive assistant with the Buccaneers in 2012.

Aurich returned in Princeton in 2013 and spent six years there, eventually becoming an assistant head coach and offensive coordinator by 2019. Then it was back to Rutgers in 2020, where he coached the offensive line for two seasons, the running backs for one, and finally the tight ends for another in 2023.

“I have been preparing for this moment all my professional life and look forward to making a difference in the lives of the young men in this program,” Aurich said. “Harvard is the best academic institution in the world, and we will pursue the same level of excellence on the field.”

Aurich takes over a program that went 8-2 last season and captured its 18th Ivy League championship, more than half of which came under Murphy’s stewardship.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.