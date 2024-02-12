EMass boys’ basketball: Franklin captures top spot in the Globe Top 20 after longtime No. 1 Catholic Memorial falters

Catholic Memorial loses the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ basketball poll for the first time in months after Malden Catholic upset the visiting Knights in a Catholic Conference bout Friday night.

Franklin moves up to No. 1 and Andover slots in at No. 2 after staying undefeated in the challenging Merrimack Valley Conference with a win over Lowell. Central Catholic moves back into the Top 10 at the expense of Lawrence after scoring a 79-69 win over the Lancers.

Burke hops over Charlestown after beating the Townies in a revenge matchup last Thursday, then handing Manchester Essex its first defeat Monday. Natick and Needham are slowly climbing following a string of hard-fought wins. BC High, Xaverian, and Scitutate return to the poll after solid performances over the past couple of weeks.