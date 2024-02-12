Jaden Springer is excited to be a Celtic, believing he can bring energy and defense

“He’s an athlete that can play athletically in the playoffs right now,” Stevens said. “But he also has a lot of growing to get better, and he’s committed to that. He’s got a long runway ahead. So we’ll see how this year shakes itself out for him, see how it all fits with the team. But he’s a guy that we believe in.”

And after they acquired the athletic wing in a trade with Philadelphia last Thursday, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens smiled when he pointed out that Springer, who is still just 21, remains younger than some prospects the Celtics are evaluating for this June’s draft. He called him a “puppy.”

MIAMI — Jaden Springer was only 18 when he was chosen by the 76ers with the 28th pick of the 2021 NBA draft. The Celtics followed him closely during the predraft process and continued to monitor him over the past three seasons.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Springer remains sidelined with a sore ankle and has yet to suit up for the Celtics. But before Sunday’s 110-106 win against the Heat, he spoke excitedly about his new opportunity. He said he could already feel the winning environment and he believes he can contribute to it.

Advertisement

“Coming to a team like this, you can’t go wrong,” Springer said. “Especially probably the best team in the league, a bunch of great guys, great organization, and so far I’m loving it here.”

Springer and forward Xavier Tillman, who was acquired from the Grizzlies last week and is out with knee soreness, have been getting acclimated by going over film with assistant coaches and watching the team’s group workouts. The Celtics have just two games left until the All-Star break, so they may just get both players acclimated during that time before planning their debuts.

Advertisement

But the Celtics have a five-game lead over the second-place Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference with just 29 games remaining, so they will likely lean on both new additions as they begin to prioritize rest and health for their stars down the stretch.

When Springer is healthy, the Celtics also could try to find opportunities for him with their G League affiliate in Maine, both to continue his development and give him a more hands-on role learning their system. This season Springer appeared in 32 games for the 76ers, averaging 11.8 minutes, 4.0 points, and 1.8 rebounds.

The Celtics valued Springer in part because they believe he can be an impactful defender this season, but also because he is under contract for next year and could grow into an important part of the franchise if he continues to blossom.

“I feel like I can definitely help bring the energy,” Springer said. “I feel like defensively I can help the team. Offensively, I can fit into the system, watching the way they play. It’s just really free-playing, really understanding what they’re trying to get to. I feel like I can help however they need me to, so I’m pretty excited for that.”

Celtics assistant coach Sam Cassell and player development coach Tyler Lashbrook coached Springer in Philadelphia, and the three have reconnected this week. Springer believes their familiarity will only help in the weeks ahead.

76ers general manager Daryl Morey said in a press conference that the team decided to part ways with Springer because it thought that using the second-round pick acquired from Boston as a trade tool for a veteran ultimately would be more valuable than Springer over the next few years.

Advertisement

It could have been taken as a dig at a first-round pick who seems to still have plenty of potential. But Springer said he was not bothered by the comment and the noise.

“I ain’t really worried about that too much,” he said. “I’m here now, so I can’t really focus on that.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.