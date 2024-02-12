EMass boys’ basketball: Prolific in a pair of Peabody wins, Raphel Laurent headlines Players of the Week

Ederick Gonzalez and Giovanni Jean, Lynn Tech — Gonzalez led the Tigers with averages of 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals, and Jean ran the offense with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in wins over KIPP Academy (68-56), Greater Lowell (62-52), and English (71-62).
Kingston Maxwell, Abington — The sophomore tallied 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in Tuesday’s 72-48 win at Mashpee, then poured in 26 points with 7 assists in Friday’s 91-54 win over Hull.
RJ Jimenez, Latin Academy — The sophomore guard scored 17 points in a 47-38 win over TechBoston Wednesday, then dropped a game-high 28 points to beat Holbrook, 78-68, on the road Friday.
Advertisement
Raphel Laurent, Peabody — Named as a Player of the Week for the second straight week, the senior guard continued his scoring tear by combining for 66 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in wins over Marblehead (58-51), and Triton (80-67).
Tyson Robinson, Newton South — The Lions won five games in a seven-day span following the end of the Newton teachers’ strike, and Robinson manned the paint with averages of 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks per game.
Jeffery White, Cambridge — The senior forward provided 20 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s 67-55 win over Bedford and dropped 29 points with 15 rebounds in Friday’s 72-62 win at Acton-Boxborough.