EMass boys’ basketball: Prolific in a pair of Peabody wins, Raphel Laurent headlines Players of the Week

Ederick Gonzalez and Giovanni Jean, Lynn Tech — Gonzalez led the Tigers with averages of 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals, and Jean ran the offense with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in wins over KIPP Academy (68-56), Greater Lowell (62-52), and English (71-62).

Kingston Maxwell, Abington — The sophomore tallied 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in Tuesday’s 72-48 win at Mashpee, then poured in 26 points with 7 assists in Friday’s 91-54 win over Hull.

RJ Jimenez, Latin Academy — The sophomore guard scored 17 points in a 47-38 win over TechBoston Wednesday, then dropped a game-high 28 points to beat Holbrook, 78-68, on the road Friday.