BOYS' BASKETBALL: PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Prolific in a pair of Peabody wins, Raphel Laurent headlines Players of the Week

By Nate Weitzer Globe Correspondent,Updated February 12, 2024, 47 minutes ago
MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Ederick Gonzalez and Giovanni Jean, Lynn Tech — Gonzalez led the Tigers with averages of 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 steals, and Jean ran the offense with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists per game in wins over KIPP Academy (68-56), Greater Lowell (62-52), and English (71-62).

Kingston Maxwell, Abington — The sophomore tallied 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in Tuesday’s 72-48 win at Mashpee, then poured in 26 points with 7 assists in Friday’s 91-54 win over Hull.

RJ Jimenez, Latin Academy — The sophomore guard scored 17 points in a 47-38 win over TechBoston Wednesday, then dropped a game-high 28 points to beat Holbrook, 78-68, on the road Friday.

Raphel Laurent, Peabody — Named as a Player of the Week for the second straight week, the senior guard continued his scoring tear by combining for 66 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists in wins over Marblehead (58-51), and Triton (80-67).

Tyson Robinson, Newton South — The Lions won five games in a seven-day span following the end of the Newton teachers’ strike, and Robinson manned the paint with averages of 10 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks per game.

Jeffery White, Cambridge — The senior forward provided 20 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday’s 67-55 win over Bedford and dropped 29 points with 15 rebounds in Friday’s 72-62 win at Acton-Boxborough.

