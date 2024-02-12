Marathon community remembers Kelvin Kiptum, killed in car crash: ‘Had a whole life ahead of him’

The running world was stunned to learn of the death of men’s marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum at age 24 on Sunday.

Kiptum was a rising star in distance running, with his record performance at the Chicago Marathon in October setting the stage for a future that included being the favorite at the Olympics in Paris this summer. Kiptum broke the world record set by Eliud Kipchoge and was the first runner to finish an official marathon in less than 2 hours and 1 minute with his 2:00:35 result in Chicago.

He was scheduled to participate in the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands in April.