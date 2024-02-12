MIAA boys’ basketball power rankings: In defense of Worcester North

The Polar Bears thrashed St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 100-47, on Friday night, while CM suffered its first in-state loss at Malden Catholic, 64-54. Lowell, North Andover, Lawrence, and Andover follow in the rankings.

The defending Division 1 champion peaked at No. 2 in Friday’s updated MIAA Division 1 power rankings with a 15.99 rating, fueled by the state’s highest average margin of victory (10.0). Catholic Memorial (17.05) held on to the top spot, but the gap may close in Tuesday’s update.

Leominster (13.81) stayed atop Division 2, but MC (13.33) may reclaim the No. 1 spot after the win over CM. The two-time reigning state champions boast the state’s highest opponent rating (12.4), despite an 8-9 record.

Advertisement

In Division 3, Pittsfield (10.20) holds a slight edge over rival Taconic (9.80), with Charlestown (9.68) and Old Rochester (8.89) right behind. Wareham (12.09) continued to fend off Bourne (11.53) for the No. 1 ranking in Division 4, while undefeated Manchester Essex (8.34) surged to No. 5 ahead of Monday’s showdown with No. 7 Burke (7.06).

Hoosac Valley (6.72) is No. 1 in Division 5, comfortably ahead of Pioneer Valley (4.28), Drury (3.76), and Maynard (3.74).











