MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: MVC/DCL II dominates Division 2

In the Division 1 boys’ hockey power rankings, private schools control the top of the power rankings, with St. John’s Prep (4.17) sitting atop the heap.
Pope Francis (3.70), the reigning Division 1 champion, sits closely behind as the second seed. Westford Academy (2.99), the co-champions of the MVC/DCL I, are the top-ranked public school in sixth place.
MVC/DCL II powerhouses Tewksbury (2.99) and Concord-Carlisle (2.86) sit atop the Division 2 rankings, with Woburn (2.60) and Canton (2.56) closely behind. Fellow MVC/DCL programs Billerica (2.24) and North Andover (1.89) sit at fifth and seventh, respectively.
Nauset (2.42) and Scituate (1.86) control the top two spots in Division 3. Essex Tech (1.45) jumps former Commonwealth foe Shawsheen (1.44) for the third seed after the Hawks scored a nonleague win against Division 4 leader Winthrop. Scituate downed fifth-seeded Lynnfield, 3-1, on Saturday.
In Division 4, Winthrop (2.38) maintains its stranglehold on the top spot, with Nantucket (1.82) maintaining pace in second. Traditional South Shore powers Norwell, Hanover, and Sandwich round out the top five.
