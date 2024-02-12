MIAA boys’ hockey power rankings: MVC/DCL II dominates Division 2

In the Division 1 boys’ hockey power rankings, private schools control the top of the power rankings, with St. John’s Prep (4.17) sitting atop the heap.

Pope Francis (3.70), the reigning Division 1 champion, sits closely behind as the second seed. Westford Academy (2.99), the co-champions of the MVC/DCL I, are the top-ranked public school in sixth place.

MVC/DCL II powerhouses Tewksbury (2.99) and Concord-Carlisle (2.86) sit atop the Division 2 rankings, with Woburn (2.60) and Canton (2.56) closely behind. Fellow MVC/DCL programs Billerica (2.24) and North Andover (1.89) sit at fifth and seventh, respectively.