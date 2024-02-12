MIAA girls’ basketball power rankings: Press is on for pivotal No. 4 seeds

All seeding races are important leading up to the MIAA state tournament, but the difference between being seeded fourth and fifth might be the most crucial.

State tournament games are hosted by the higher seed up until the semifinals, which transition to neutral sites before the championships at the Tsongas Center. The top four seeds are projected to host all the way through the quarterfinals. A small difference in the power rankings could change who gets a massive home-court advantage down the road for that critical No. 4 vs. No. 5 quarterfinal contest.

Right now, the race for a top-4 seed is tight in most of the girls’ basketball divisions.