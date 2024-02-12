MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings: St. Mary’s leaps to No. 1 in Division 1

There’s a new team atop Division 1 in the latest MIAA girls’ hockey power rankings, released Friday.
St. Mary’s (2.72) jumped up to the top spot in Division 1 after another unbeaten week, passing Notre Dame-Hingham (2.64). Malden Catholic (2.59), with the toughest strength of schedule in the state (1.55 rating), is close behind them in third. Lincoln-Sudbury (2.24) and Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading (2.14) rounding out the top five.
Lower down the rankings, Reading (0.64) made a jump from 20th to 17th.
Over in Division 2, Duxbury (2.76) keeps hold of the top spot for another week. Behind them, Falmouth (2.39), Burlington (2.17), and Nauset/Monomoy (1.81) continue to win and keep pace. Longmeadow (1.52) is right behind them in fifth.
With a 3-0-0 week, Algonquin (1.20) jumped from 12th to eighth. Walpole (0.39) also flew up from 21st to 16th.
The MIAA’s next power rankings update will come Tuesday morning.