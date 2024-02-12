Catching super moments: School sports photos by high school students

Welcome to our fifth high school photo gallery, which again captures sports action all across Massachusetts and showcases work submitted through the Globe’s new high school sports photography program. Students who would like to participate in this free photojournalism program can start by filling out this general interest form. For more information, please contact Sports multiplatform editor John Vitti at john.vitti@globe.com. To see previous teams, sports, schools, and players showcased, check out the previous four photo galleries published Jan. 18, on Jan. 24, on Jan. 29, and last week’s edition. New installments of this feature will be posted on the Globe’s website throughout the academic year. Additional coverage can be found on our high school sports page. St. Sebastian's TJ Allen dribbles smoothly through St. Mark's defenders during a 76-60 home victory on Feb. 7, 2024. Alistair Cooper/St. Sebastian's School Newton North's Amir Abreu sends his opponent flying through the air with a hip throw during their 150-pound match at Framingham High School on Jan. 30, 2024. Sam Danis/Newton North High School Melrose senior Samuel O’Donnell (right) passes the baton to sophomore Adam Caldwell during the 4x400-meter relay as part of the Middlesex League Championship meet, held at the New Balance Indoor Track on Feb. 5, 2024. Melrose won the event, finishing in 3:29. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School Senior Maddie Dugan (fourth from right, holding flowers) was celebrated by her friends after Senior Night festivities at Notre Dame Academy of Worcester on Feb. 6, 2024. NDA dropped the girls' basketball game, 50-44, to Quabbin Regional. Erika Larson/Notre Dame Academy (Worcester) Members of the St. Sebastian's hockey team celebrate with fans after the first goal of what would be a 4-2 home victory over Belmont Hill on Feb. 7, 2024. Alistair Cooper/St. Sebastian's School Michael Oatis of Wilmington High School roars to the home crowd after he drained three 3-pointers in a row during a boys' basketball game with Watertown on Feb. 2, 2024. Watertown won the game, 64-60. Shivam Purohit/Wilmington High School Algonquin junior Ben Yosca sends a pass up ice during an 8-2 victory over Westborough at DCU Center in Worcester. Laura White/Algonquin Regional High School Dennis-Yarmouth senior Chloe Azoff (right) prepares to take a shot while junior Siena Lauze (left) screens a Falmouth defender during a girls' basketball game Feb. 2, 2024. Visiting Falmouth won the game, 32-30. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Melrose senior captain Miles Nzui (left) drives for a layup, despite the presence of Wilmington junior Connor Lovell during their boys' basketball game Feb. 6, 2024. Melrose secured a playoff berth with its 61-43 home victory. Daniel Murphy/Melrose High School Tyler Marinho of the Wilmington boys' hockey team stands tall in net during his team’s 5-2 victory over visiting Stoneham in its Veterans Appreciation Game on Feb. 7, 2024, at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Shivam Purohit/Wilmington High School Freshman Jackson Fournier for St. John's High School (Shrewsbury) waits for his 3-pointer to make its way to the basket during the third quarter of the Pioneers' 70-53 victory over visiting Doherty High School on Feb. 6, 2024. Emily Olcott/Saint Bernard's High School Senior Brandon Perry (middle) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game for his 100th career point in Pembroke High's 6-1 win over Quincy on Feb. 7, 2024, at Quincy Youth Arena. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School Senior Elijah Searight drives the lane during Dennis-Yarmouth's Senior Night boys' basketball game on Feb. 7, 2024. Barnstable won the game, 68-44. Hanna Thornton/Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School Junior Maya Bergamesca starts the 4x200, which the Pembroke girls' relay team ultimately won in 1:48.94 at the New Balance facility in Brighton on Feb. 10, 2024. Martin Ward/Pembroke High School St. Bernard's junior Erin McNamara looks to drive past a Bay Path player during their girls' basketball game Feb. 7, 2024. Visiting Bay Path won the game, 42-40. Emily Olcott/Saint Bernard's High School Medway freshman Jake Chenette (8) skates during a boys' hockey game with Bellingham on Feb. 7, 2024, at Pirelli Veteran's Arena in Franklin. The game, a fund-raiser to fight ALS, was won by Medway, 5-0. Audrey Durgin/Medway High School Mario Tinsley of Westfield High School smiles after scoring a tough layup during a 63-46 win over host Southwick Regional School on Feb. 9, 2024. AJ Arkoette West Bridgewater's Thomas Stapleton looks for an opening against the Dighton-Rehoboth defense during a 54-51 home victory on Feb. 6, 2024. Matthew Navin/West Bridgewater High
