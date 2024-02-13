Mt. Joy, Lake Street Dive, and a reunited Sublime to headline Levitate Festival

“This is great because I haven’t had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade,” said Sublime bassist Eric Wilson in a press release. “To have Brad’s son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad.”

The upcoming slot at Levitate will be this iteration of the ska-punk band’s first live performance in the Northeast.

The 11th annual Levitate Music and Arts Festival returns to Marshfield Fairgrounds July 5-7 with headliners Lake Street Dive, Mt. Joy, and the newly reformed Sublime. Original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson will be joined by Jakob Nowell, son of Sublime’s late vocalist Bradley Nowell.

Advertisement

Other notable performers include Oliver Anthony — whose viral and controversial track “Rich Men North of Richmond” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2023 — as well as Tash Sultana, Dirty Heads, Charley Crockett, Iration, G. Love & Special Sauce, and Cory Wong.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“When we started Levitate, we wanted to celebrate this community through the uplifting power of creativity,” said Levitate owner Dan Hassett. “It’s been incredible to see what has grown out of these local roots, and we’re so excited to see this year’s event come to life.”

Levitate will also host a variety of family-friendly activities. Along with live music, festival-goers can expect live art installations, diverse cuisine, artisan vendors, and a kids’ zone run by Levitate camp counselors.

The full lineup for this year's Levitate Music and Arts Festival. Handout

Levitate was founded in 2003 as a Marshfield-based surf and skate shop. Its flagship store has now been expanded to include an outdoor restaurant and music venue, and the brand has grown to include an apparel line and children’s summer camps. It also sponsors Levitate Flannel Jam, a touring celebration of fall in New England featuring live music, food, and kids’ activities.

Advertisement

The company recently launched Levitate Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of “creating and conserving access to music, art and the outdoors” according to its website. One percent of revenue from each festival ticket sold will go toward the foundation.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at noon. Three-day general admission passes cost $259 for adults, and $75 for children ages 4-12 (toddlers get in free). VIP three-day passes are $559. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit levitatemusicfestival.com.









Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.