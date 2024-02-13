Biogen Alzheimer’s drug launch off to slow start

Before patients can get the drug, which costs $26,500-a-year, they must undergo a brain scan or a spinal tap to confirm that they have build-up of deposits of a sticky toxic protein called beta-amyloid that is a hallmark of the disease.

Biogen’s chief exectuive, Christopher A. Viehbacher, the company’s chief executive, said after the company released fourth quarter earnings that he had expected the slow uptake and sees considerable demand for the medication. He told reporters that 3,800 patients with early-stage Alzheimer’s have signed up on multiple registries to receive the drug, called Leqembi, as of last month.

Seven months after US drug regulators fully approved Biogen’s treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, only about 2,000 patients are taking the medicine nationwide, the company said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Biogen and its Japanese business partner, Eisai, had previously said they hoped to have 10,000 patients on the drug by April. But Viehbacher said that was only an estimate and he always knew it would take time for patients to clear the necessary hurdles to receive Leqembi.

“The registry is a good upstream indicator,” said Viehbacher, who spoke as the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. “Everything that we see is that there’s plenty of demand from patients.

The key, he added, is the health care system “being able to accommodate these new patients.”

Patients receive the drug every two weeks through an hour-long intravenous infusion at hospitals or clinics, after which they must stay a few more hours to see if side effects emerge. The medicine carries risks of serious side effects, including brain swelling and tiny hemorrhages, but has also given hope to millions affected by the memory-ravaging disease.

The Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Leqembi on July 6. It was the first time regulators had cleared a drug that medical experts agreed modestly slowed cognitive decline in people with early Alzheimer’s.

Advertisement

After the closely watched decision by the FDA in July, Medicare administrators swiftly indicated the federal government would cover the costs of the medicine for enrollees who met the insurer’s criteria: They must be diagnosed with mild Alzheimer’s and have documented evidence of beta amyloid, which forms plaques in the brains of some patients.

Biogen on Tuesday reported that fourth-quarter revenue and profit declined from a year ago, as it recorded charges stemming from its abandonment of an earlier controversial Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm. In addition, sales slumped in Biogen’s multiple sclerosis medications, long the firm’s biggest drug category.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jonathan.saltzman@globe.com.