Staples teams up with local robotic packaging company

Framingham-based office supply retailer Staples is partnering with robotic packaging company RightHand Robotics of Charlestown in a multi-year agreement to bring robotic picking systems to Staples’ nationwide network of warehouses. The companies did not release financial details about the agreement. RightHand Robotics was founded in 2015 by researchers from Harvard, Yale, and MIT. The company builds robotic systems that can perform a task which until recently could only be done by humans — reaching into a bin full of merchandise to pick out the exact item a customer has ordered. RightHand uses machine vision and artificial intelligence to identify each item, grip it correctly so it isn’t damaged, then drop it into a box or bag for shipment. According to a statement announcing the deal, RightHand and Staples have collaborated on the design of the new warehouse system, with RightHand developing new features to increase the variety of items the robotic systems can handle. These enhancements will be made available to other RightHand clients. RightHand has customers in 15 countries, but the new alliance will make Staples its biggest customer in the United States. — HIAWATHA BRAY

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

SMALL BUSINESS

Advertisement

Feeling down in January

US small-business optimism last month suffered the biggest drop in more than a year, due to deteriorating profits and diminishing sales expectations, according to the National Federation of Independent Business. The group’s overall index fell 2 points to 89.9, the sharpest monthly slide since December 2022. The share of owners who expect higher real sales volumes slumped 12 percentage points, the most since mid-2022, from a month earlier. Additionally, a greater share of small-business owners reported lower earnings over the last three months. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEVERAGES

Coca-Cola revenue up despite slide in US

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany, and other markets offset lower demand in the United States. Revenue rose 7 percent to $10.8 billion for the October-December period, the Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $10.7 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

AIRLINES

Icahn buys stake in JetBlue

Shares of JetBlue shot up more than 21 percent Tuesday as activist investor Carl Icahn took an almost 10 percent stake in the airline. Icahn, who purchased the shares in January and February, said in a regulatory filing that he believes JetBlue’s stock is undervalued and represents an attractive investment opportunity. The stock is down abut 29 percent in the past year. He has had talks, and plans to continue talking with JetBlue in regards to possible representation on its board of directors. JetBlue was dealt a major blow last month when a federal judge sided with the Biden administration and blocked JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the $3.8 billion deal would reduce competition. Both airlines have filed their intention to appeal with a higher court, and a June hearing date has been set. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

Paramount to lay off hundreds

Paramount Global may have just hosted the biggest advertising bonanza in the history of television, but it’s not immune to the larger forces pressuring major US media companies. The parent of CBS and Nickelodeon, which hosted a record-breaking Super Bowl TV audience just two days ago, is eliminating roughly 800 jobs, about 3 percent of its workforce, according to a person familiar with the situation. The cuts are a response to the continued loss of cable and satellite TV subscribers to streaming services like Netflix. Paramount+, the company’s own online TV service, is losing money. Attendance at movie theaters has not recovered to prepandemic levels, putting pressure on the company’s namesake film studio as well. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

RETAIL

The Body Shop enters the UK equivalency of bankruptcy

The Body Shop, the British beauty and cosmetics retail chain, said on Tuesday that it has appointed insolvency administrators after years of financial struggles. The retailer, which grew from a single shop in 1976 to become one of the most recognizable retailers on the British high street with hundreds of stores in the United Kingdom and beyond, is known as an early champion of ethical practices in business. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Mall mainstay Express faces tough times

Fashion retailer Express Inc. is rapidly running out of cash and time. Staggering under nearly $300 million of debt, the company for weeks has been in talks with creditors about ways to slash what it owes. With little to show so far, creditors are growing increasingly antsy and considering whether to push the company to file for bankruptcy instead, according to people with knowledge of the discussions, who asked not to be identified because the talks are in flux. Its shares tumbled as much as 46 percent Tuesday to as low as $2.01. The saga caps the stunning about-face for a chain that’s been a shopping-mall fixture for four decades and has thousands of employees at its stores nationwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HIGHER EDUCATION

CEO of Bank of America to chair Brown’s board

Brian Moynihan, chief executive of Bank of America, will become Brown University’s chairman of its board of trustees in July. Moynihan, a 1981 graduate of the Ivy League school, is a longtime trustee. He’ll become chancellor, a volunteer role that leads the 54-member Brown Corp., the school said Tuesday. Brown’s chancellor serves as one of four appointed officers, along with the vice chancellor, treasurer, and secretary. The corporation helps select the school’s president, approve faculty appointments, and set the budget. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

AIRLINES

Flight attendants protest at airports, including Logan

Three separate unions representing flight attendants at Alaska, Air Wisconsin, United, Frontier, American, and Southwest rallied at 30 airports, including Logan, on Tuesday as they push for new contracts and higher wages. The flight attendants are increasingly frustrated that pilots won huge pay raises last year while they continue to work for wages that, in some cases, have not increased in several years. They argue that they have not been rewarded for working through the pandemic and being responsible for the safety of passengers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOYS

Hasbro continues to struggle post-pandemic

Hasbro stock fell 1.35 percent Tuesday after reporting fourth-quarter sales and earnings that missed Wall Street expectations as the toy industry continues to suffer from weak consumer demand after a boom in the early days of the pandemic. Revenue slid 23 percent to $1.29 billion, the company said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts were forecasting $1.36 billion, on average. In late 2023, the parent company of G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, and many other classic toys cut 1,100 jobs, roughly 20 percent of staff, after letting go 800 employees earlier in the year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FAST FOOD

Owner of Burger King bests rivals

Restaurant Brands International Inc., owner of Burger King, reported sales and profit that surpassed analyst estimates, defying a pullback in spending that has hurt rivals’ results. The owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons chains said revenue was $1.82 billion in the fourth quarter, exceeding the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Earnings per share of 75 cents were higher than the 73-cent expectation. Restaurants Brands’ quarter runs counter to that of peers such as McDonald’s and Taco Bell-owner Yum! Brands Inc., which reported disappointing results, hurt by the war in the Middle East and weakening consumer sentiment. — BLOOMBERG NEWS



