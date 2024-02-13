Ukraine needs nearly $9 billion to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry, UN agency says

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine will need nearly $9 billion over the next decade to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry following Russia’s invasion and war, the United Nations’ cultural agency said Tuesday.

UNESCO estimated that the country's interlinked culture and tourism sector have lost over $19 billion in revenue during the war that started two years ago this month. The agency said the fighting has damaged 341 cultural sites across Ukraine at a cost of $3.5 billion, including in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the cities of Lviv in the west and Odesa in the south.

“The cathedral of Odesa is one example of a site that was gravely damaged,” Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, who heads the UNESCO office in Ukraine, said. ”It’s a symbol of all the community… with deep spiritual and historical meaning.”