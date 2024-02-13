All this soup talk has us thinking about Souper Cubes

When making soup, why not make an abundance and fill the freezer? Souper Cubes, a flexible silicone freezing tray, is designed to freeze stocks and soups, sauces, baby food, individual portions of casseroles, or practically anything. The trays, with snug-fitting lids, come in various colors and sizes, including 2-cups, 1-cup, ½-cup, and two tablespoons. Their fill lines give you perfectly portioned cubes. Despite looking like regular ice trays, these are thicker and have a steel wire rim for extra strength. Los Angeles couple and avid cooks, Michelle and Jake Sendowski, an engineer, conjured up the idea for such a tray to freeze their large batches of homemade stock. Freezing soups in ice cube trays was trying. Glass containers took up too much room, and plastic freezer bags had little appeal. In 2018, they introduced Souper Cubes, which became a hit ($17.99 to $19.99). In early 2020, the couple appeared on Shark Tank and struck a deal with shark Lori Greiner. Since then, the company has introduced additional sizes, colors, and a silicone-handle ladle and spoon set. The handle lets the utensils hang on the pot’s rim, eliminating the need for a spoon rest and preventing a mess on the countertop. ($24.99). Souper Cubes are available at Williams-Sonoma and Walmart locations, or at soupercubes.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND