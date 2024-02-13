Be your own barista. This device makes frothing milk easy.

For frothing milks for coffee drinks, the Froth Select from Capresso. Capresso

For coffee lovers always looking for new gear, the electric Froth Select from Capresso (the company’s name combines the words cappuccino and espresso) could be a game-changer. The device heats and froths milk — from a firm, thick foam for cappuccino, to softer and velvety for a flat white, and merely hot for a latte — using small discs and its four settings. Add chocolate chips, syrup, or powder to spin into a hot cocoa on one setting while another allows you to make cold froth for iced drinks. It works with all kinds of milk, and its stainless steel pitcher can hold up to 16 ounces when frothing and up to 20 ounces for just heating milk. The instruction manual includes recipes to help you create fancy coffee drinks at home and become your own barista without an expensive espresso machine. (About $100.) Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955; Affamata, 50 Water St., Newburyport, 978-462-7700; The Cook Shop, 1091 Main St., Brewster, 508-896-7698, or at capresso.com.