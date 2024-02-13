Recipe: It’s not too late to bake frosted chocolate cupcakes for the special Gal/Val in your life

2. Use an offset metal spatula to spread frosting on each cupcake, swirling it decoratively. Or, spoon the frosting into a piping bag fitted with a decorative tip to pipe the frosting. Add sprinkles. You can make these ahead and refrigerate the frosted cupcakes. Remove them from the fridge at least half an hour before serving.

Chocolate cupcakes are always a treat, even more so topped with frosting and sprinkles. It's not too late to bake them for the special Gal/Val in your life. The icing here, tangy with cream cheese, is a nice contrast to the rich little cakes. Use full-fat (block-style) cream cheese, not whipped, and have both the cream cheese and butter at room temperature. Don't beat the frosting too much or it may turn clumpy or gluey. Whatever way you add the frosting (experienced bakers can use a pastry bag and tip to make professional flourishes), the colorful sprinkles will make anyone smile.

Makes 12

CUPCAKES

1 cup flour ⅓ cup unsweetened natural cocoa powder (not Dutch-process) ½ teaspoon baking soda ¼ teaspoon salt 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 scant cup granulated sugar (remove 2 tablespoons from 1 cup) 2 eggs ½ teaspoon vanilla extract ½ cup well-shaken buttermilk

1. Set the oven at 350 degrees. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners.

FROSTING

8 ounces full-fat cream cheese, at room temperature ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 cups confectioners' sugar, or more if needed Colored sprinkles (for decorating)

