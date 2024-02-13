Paramedic swerves to avoid crash with car that rolled across I-95 in Peabody

Just after noon, Cataldo Ambulance Service paramedic Tim Crosbie was driving south to bring a “non-critical” patient to a Boston hospital, when he watched a car heading north lose control, hit a guardrail, and flip over the median, and careen toward the ambulance.

A paramedic driving an ambulance swerved to avoid a crash with a car rolling across several lanes of Interstate 95 in Peabody during Tuesday’s storm, officials said.

“It was one of those split-second decisions of, ‘What do I do? Drive left? Drive right?’ and obviously I made the right decision to pull to the right,” Crosbie said in a phone interview Tuesday evening.

The car rolled across several lanes of the southbound side of the road, which was a “slushy mess,” Crosbie said. The ambulance’s dashboard camera recorded the incident.

“It really was in slow motion. You just watch the whole thing evolving, and then the next thing you know, there’s something serious going on,” he said.

Because of the cold and wet weather, there were very few vehicles on the road, so Crosbie had room to pull over to the breakdown lane on the right side, he said.

Crosbie and EMT Tim Wareham, who was also in the ambulance, stopped and got out to check on the driver, who was uninjured, according to a statement from Cataldo.

“The person in the car was wearing a seatbelt and an airbag did go off, so I think that certainly helped save his life or minimize any injuries,” Crosbie said.

Another ambulance arrived on scene and took over while Crosbie and Wareham took the patient in their ambulance to Mass General Hospital in Boston.

The white sedan was towed and MassDOT crews repaired the guardrail that the driver had hit, Massachusetts State Trooper Brandon Doherty wrote in an email to the Globe.

“It was a big adrenaline rush for a while, and the more I look at the video, [I realize] how lucky we all were that it was not worse,” Crosbie said.

