Antisemitism, safety fears rise among American Jews, new report finds

“There’s a sense that the world is a little less safe,” said Rob Leikind, AJC New England director. “There’s been a significant change in temperature and comfort for many of us in the Jewish community.”

Almost half of the 1,500 adults surveyed said they have changed their behavior at least once in the past year out of fears about antisemitism, and 86 percent believe antisemitism has increased over the last five years, the report said.

More than 60 percent of American Jews surveyed last fall say they feel less secure living in the United States than a year ago, according to the State of Antisemitism in America 2023 report released by the American Jewish Committee Tuesday, reflecting a 22 percent increase from last year’s findings.

Advertisement

The report comes four months after the Israel-Hamas war began, and reports of antisemitism has roiled American college campuses, including Harvard. It also follows what Leikind called a “steady trend” over the past decade, in which antisemitism has gradually reemerged as a major concern in the Jewish community.

In the fallout of World War II, Leikind said antisemitism had eventually settled as a general background presence, but not a daily preoccupation, for Jewish Americans. But in recent years, concerns have moved further to the forefront, as reflected in the AJC report: More than nine out of 10 Jewish respondents believe antisemitism is a problem in the US.

People attend the "NO FEAR: Rally in Solidarity with the Jewish People" event in Washington, Sunday, July 11, 2021, co-sponsored by the Alliance for Israel, Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee, B'nai B'rith International and other organizations. Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Jewish Americans aren’t the only ones recognizing a growing prevalence of antisemitism, Leikind noted. The report also found that 74 percent of 1, 200 non-Jewish adults surveyed agreed, compared to 68 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2021.

Leikind called this statistic “promising” and “encouraging,” reflecting greater recognition of antisemitism as a widespread societal issue rather than a “Jewish problem.”

Advertisement

“Antisemitism is not something that Jews can solve by themselves,” Leikind said.

The waning sense of security among Jewish Americans is fueled by several factors, including the online proliferation of conspiracy theories and a spike in antisemitic incidents, Leikind said. The Anti-Defamation League reported a more than 300-percent increase in antisemitic incidents in the US following Oct. 7; after the Hamas attack on Israel, and Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza, the US has seen rising levels of both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

Nearly eight in 10 Jewish respondents said they felt less safe in the US since Oct. 7. One quarter of respondents reported that they have personally been the target of antisemitism in the last year; that number climbs to 36 percent among young Jewish adults ages 18 to 29.

In Massachusetts, a Millis man was charged last month with threatening to kill Jewish people and bomb local synagogues in a voicemail left to an Attleboro synagogue. In Rhode Island, several synagogues received anonymous threats in October.

Antisemitism has been prevalent amid turmoil on college campuses, Leikind said, with 20 percent of respondents currently or recently in college having been excluded from campus groups or events because they were Jewish, an eight percent jump from 2022′s survey.

“There has been an explosion of antisemitic activity of all kinds,” Leikind said. “Many Jewish students have been shunned [and] isolated.”

While the events of Oct. 7 have intensified concerns, antisemitism has been on the rise since the turn of the century, said Jonathan Sarna, a professor of American Jewish History at Brandeis University. He cited the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville and the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting as extreme examples of changing tides in the US, where many thought antisemitism had dwindled since the end of World War II and would no longer be an issue moving forward.

Advertisement

A makeshift memorial stood outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The AJC report reinforces trends found in other studies, which have also pointed to a growing fear of antisemitism, Sarna said.

And it reflects personal anecdotes, too, he added. He’s heard from Brandeis students who feel grateful to attend a university with a large Jewish population, because they feel safe wearing a star of David or other visible signifiers, while 26 percent of Jewish respondents in the AJC survey said they’ve avoided publicly wearing, carrying, or displaying such identifiers in the past year.

“One certainly did not ever hear that a few decades ago,” Sarna said.

“While there were some who insisted that it’s not real, and nothing has changed, at this point, there are so many studies — this one only being the latest — that indicate that a great deal has changed,” he continued. “We not only have to take it seriously, but we have to figure out how to respond as a society.”

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.