Man’s body found along banks of the Neponset River in Milton

The body of a man was found along the banks of the Neponset River in Milton Tuesday morning, State Police said.
The circumstances of the man’s death are under investigation, officials said.
The body was discovered partially submerged in the river near the Neponset Valley Yacht Club at about 9:10 a.m., State Police spokesman David Procopio said by email.
State Police deployed divers and its Marine Unit to the scene off Granite Avenue and recovered the man’s body, the agency said. The man’s death is under investigation by State Police and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.
The state medical examiner’s office will determine a cause of death, State Police said.
“Further information will be provided when appropriate,’' State Police said.
MSP divers, Marine Unit, patrols, detectives, and crime scene personnel are on-scene along the Neponset River in Milton for a death investigation. Further information will be provided when appropriate.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 13, 2024
This is a developing story.
