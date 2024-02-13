Boston snow emergency to end at 4 p.m.; Boston Public Schools to reopen Wednesday

But the forecast began to shift late Monday and snowfall totals are now expected to peak at about 4 to 6 inches by late Tuesday evening.

Wu declared the emergency around 9:30 a.m. on Monday and closed the public schools for Tuesday in anticipation of a snowstorm that meteorologists warned could bring up to a foot of snow.

Around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Wu announced the emergency would end in the afternoon and provided some good news for car owners.

“Given sudden and drastic changes to the forecast, no vehicles were towed for violating the parking ban overnight and the City will continue to pause on ticketing or towing until the parking ban is officially lifted at 4 p.m.,” the mayor’s office said.

Keeping the parking ban in effect until 4 p.m. is designed to let residents who followed the rules and moved their vehicles off the streets a chance to reclaim a spot near their homes, officials said.

“Leaving the parking ban in effect until this afternoon allows time for residents who may have parked in one of the participating discounted lots and garages to retrieve their vehicle,” officials said.

The Boston Public Schools will reopen Wednesday. Boston Public Library branches and the Boston Centers for Youth and Families will also reopen.

“I’m grateful for City teams who monitored the storm overnight and have been prepared to clear our roadways and respond to any emergencies,” Wu said in a statement. “Even as the forecasts and weather conditions are shifting rapidly, we ask that you please check on your neighbors, family, and friends to be sure everyone is safe.”





