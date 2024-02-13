Child protection experts urge more compassionate treatment of infant sleep death cases

The state’s top child welfare official has been listening and said she may press for change.

The painful stories of those parents was a major focus of a Globe Spotlight Team report published in December that found, among other things, that the harsh treatment is more often directed at parents who rely on public health benefits. Leading child advocates agree that a more compassionate approach is needed.

Parents of infants who died while sharing a bed with them complain that the response of state officials to such tragedies is too often focused on assigning blame in a way that can be emotionally devastating.

“There are people who have indicated that they are not happy with the experience of the way they were treated, and we take those complaints seriously,” said Maria Mossaides, the director of the Massachusetts Office of the Child Advocate.

Mossaides said she is exploring whether a trained team of law enforcement and child protective service workers should interview parents after an infant sleep death, similar to the approach the state takes in dealing with sensitive investigations around victims of child sexual abuse.

A careful approach is essential, she said, “particularly when there are other children in the home,” Mossaides said. “We are always interested in making sure we are doing this in the best manner possible.”

The prospect of a shift in the state’s approach would be welcome to Carol Erskine, a former Worcester County juvenile court judge. She has heard cases where the state’s Department of Children and Families has recommended responses that could be very punishing to families, such as the removal of older children.

“It seems to me important to develop a policy where there is intensive emotional support in light of the circumstances,” Erskine said. “There should be a lot of support for the family after the infant dies, instead of taking a litigious direction.”

Their responses come on the heels of the three-part Spotlight Team series that showed that roughly three out of five infant sleep deaths in Massachusetts during a recent recent five-year period were tied to bed-sharing with an adult. And when such deaths occur, even if there is no proof from the autopsy of accidental suffocation, parents are often blamed through damning notations on death certificates and accusatory investigations in which they feel labeled as criminals. The tougher penalties appear to fall disproportionately on low-income parents; more affluent households with private insurance generally appear to be treated more considerately.

Nationally, by a small but notable margin, the Globe found that mothers with private insurance are more likely to get a SIDS designation in their babies’ death certificate than be told that they accidentally suffocated their infant or that the death needs further investigation. For Medicaid families — it’s the reverse.

But while the office of child advocate is considering changes, the main enforcement agency dealing with the treatment of children — DCF — defends its current approach.

DCF said it has precautions in place. Infant sleep death investigations are reviewed by DCF leaders and specialists to ensure they are handled appropriately, said Andrea Grossman, an agency spokesperson.

Grossman declined to comment on Mossaides’ suggestion that the state consider a trained team of experts to handle the cases. When asked whether DCF, which is under interim leadership, is planning to make any changes to how it approaches parents who lose their infant in a sleep death, Grossman declined to offer specifics but said that DCF is always looking to see if adjustments are needed.

Even if the changes Mossaides is considering are enacted, it may not sufficiently address the fact that the cases are often treated as criminal matters instead of health cases, said Dr. Richard Goldstein, a SIDS researcher and program director of the Robert’s Program on Sudden Unexpected Death in Pediatrics based at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“It’s time to really rethink this because you’re really abridging people’s parental rights and their basic rights when you treat them this way,” Goldstein said.

Joan, a mother in her 30s from a suburb south of Boston who temporarily lost custody of her two other children when her baby died while co-sleeping, said a review of how the state handles the cases and engages with parents is long overdue.

Joan, who asked to be identified by her middle name to protect the privacy of her children, has said she believes it was her past drug history that led to the state’s decision to remove her children, even though she submitted records of multiple drug tests to prove she was not using.

“Trained professionals in traumatic grief and more specifically supervisors or those in charge higher up the chain of command should be on the scene with the parents in child death cases,” Joan said.

Any changes would also need to address how parents are punished for such sleep deaths, Joan said.

“How will families be supported and not further traumatized through these times so they can remain intact and don’t fall apart?” Joan said.

Mossaides said her office is also reviewing recent infant death cases for trends and disparities and is working with the state’s Department of Public Health to develop more effective public awareness campaigns around unsafe sleep and co-sleeping. While Massachusetts has one of the lower sudden unexpected infant death rates in the country, with just over 30 babies dying in their sleep annually, the pace hasn’t declined in recent years.

The Globe found that the government’s public awareness campaigns about the risks of co-sleeping have been lackluster, especially in the face of the pervasiveness of the practice and support for it in social media posts by parents.

The last major state campaign to educate parents on unsafe sleep took place at the end of 2018. Now that COVID is no longer a pressing concern, it is time to focus back on the state’s persistent public health problems, such as infant sleep deaths and maternal health, Mossaides said.

“There’s been no discernible progress in numbers and what should we be doing next?” Mossaides said. “If we do another public awareness campaign, what is the appropriate target? And will it make a difference?”

The public health messaging on unsafe sleep has waned in recent years, said Gail Garinger, the state’s former child advocate. Meanwhile, mothers often get mixed messages with warnings against co-sleeping but recommendations to hold a baby close, she said.

They are encouraged to have frequent skin-to-skin contact with their newborns to better relax the baby, told that sometimes babies sleep best when they can hear the heartbeat of their mother, and breastfeed, all of which make it harder to avoid co-sleeping.

Instead of just warning against any infant co-sleeping, some breastfeeding advocates and parents say that the United States should adopt a more nuanced message similar to some other countries. For example, the United Kingdom and Spain still encourage parents to put their babies alone in a bassinet or crib, but in the past decade they have stopped warning parents against co-sleeping in all situations, especially when the risk is low, according to advice given by their top health groups.

“The message needs to be a very compassionate one, as opposed to wagging our fingers, or don’t you dare or you’ll be prosecuted,” Garinger said.

Deirdre Fernandes can be reached at deirdre.fernandes@globe.com. Follow her @fernandesglobe.