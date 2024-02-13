Coyote attacks in 2 R.I. towns likely single rabid animal, officials say

A single rabid coyote was likely behind separate attacks of humans in two Rhode Island towns last week, according to Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management.

A coyote attack in Scituate on Thursday, and another in the adjacent town of Johnston on Friday, in which a Johnston man was bitten on the leg, were likely the same animal, DEM said in a news release Monday. The Johnston man killed the coyote near Belfield Drive, DEM said, and the animal’s carcass was taken for testing by DEM environmental police officers. The Department of Health’s State Health Laboratories confirmed the rabies diagnosis, DEM said.

Rabies is a viral disease acquired from the bite or scratch of a rabid animal.

“Without a post-exposure vaccine series, virtually all cases are fatal,” DEM said.

The vaccination series should be administered as soon as possible to anyone with a known or likely exposure to rabies, including those who received prior pre-exposure prophylaxis, DEM said.

“Along with my peers at RIDOH, I urge anyone in Scituate and Johnston who may have come into contact with the coyote to call the RIDOH Infectious Disease division,” said Rhode Island State Veterinarian Dr. Scott Marshall.

“If pet owners in these two communities believe their pet has interacted with coyote, call or visit your veterinarian to make sure your pet’s rabies vaccination is current.” Pet owners must report a pet’s exposure to the local animal control officer, Marshall said.

All dogs, cats, and ferrets are required by state law to have current vaccination against rabies. Vaccination of pets prevents exposure to people, DEM said.

Eastern coyotes inhabit all of Rhode Island, except for Block Island, and are most active at night and around dawn and dusk. Coyotes are habitat generalists, meaning they can survive in just about any habitat, as long as there is some form of food and shelter, according to the DEM website.

In Rhode Island, coyote mating season runs from December through March, and pups are born in the spring.

In August, health officials said the state had experienced an “unprecedented bat season,” in which hundreds of residents were exposed to bats, and had to get the postexposure prophylaxis vaccine series.

The Department of Health’s Center for Acute Infectious Disease Epidemiology is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. During business hours, call 401-222-2577; during non-business hours, call401-276-8046.

