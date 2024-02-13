Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed against Chelsea Soldiers’ Home

The lawsuit, filed in February 2023, in US District Court in Boston against former and current state officials alleged that they caused the “premature and preventable deaths” of the three veteran s and at least 28 others, by failing to take appropriate action or correct unsanitary, unfit, and unacceptable living conditions at the facility as the deadly virus swept through it.

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a class-action lawsuit brought against the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home on behalf of three veterans who died of COVID-19 during the early days of the pandemic, finding their civil rights were not violated.

The suit named Francisco Urena, former Veterans Services secretary; Marylou Sudders, former secretary of the Executive Office of Health and Human Services; Cheryl Lussier Poppe, the secretary of Veterans Services who was superintendent of the home in 2020, and four others identified only as John or Jane Doe.

In a 13-page order dismissing the suit, US District Judge Indira Talwani said the plaintiffs’ outlined “generalized allegations” and failed “to specify how any individual defendant was involved in the alleged misconduct.”

The judge pointed to qualified immunity, a doctrine that shields public officials from civil lawsuits while performing much of their professional duties.

“In the absence of specific allegations that individual Defendants have acted in a truly outrageous way . . . claim as to the COVID-19 related due process violations must therefore fail on both prongs of the qualified immunity analysis,” Talwani wrote.

Jacqueline Manning, communications director for the Executive Office of Veterans Services, declined to comment on the dismissal of the lawsuit.

Army Staff Sergeant Joseph “Red” Terenzio, Maurice “Master Chief” Poulin, and machinist John Sullivan, all died in spring of 2020 of COVID-19 after contracting the virus at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home.

According to the lawsuit, officials “knowingly permitted sick, ill or contagious employees or staff” to work with veterans at the home, failed to mandate or make arrangements for testing or screening of employees for the coronavirus, and on at least one occasion denied an employee’s request to take a COVID-19 test.

In March 2020, ill or contagious residents at the home were not properly quarantined or isolated, there was over-crowding in dormitory-style units, and dementia patients were permitted to roam the floor and interact with others, the lawsuit alleged.

“In the light of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 in March 2020,″ some of the allegations did not “amount to conscience-shocking behavior,” Talwani wrote.

“For instance, the allegation that Defendants failed to ensure the availability of masks in March 2020 does not shock the conscience where the federal Center for Disease Control did not recommend the use of face coverings in public until April 3, 2020,” Talwani wrote. “In the same vein, COVID-19 rapid tests were not available in March 2020, nor were vaccines.”

On the other hand, she wrote, a jury might find some of the alleged conduct to be “conscience-shocking behavior.”

“These acts include placing sick veterans in beds less than two feet apart; housing all sick veterans together in one ward; permitting (and even encouraging) sick employees to report to the workplace; and permitting veterans to roam freely between isolated and non-isolated wards,” according to Talwani’s order.

Despite that, with one exception, the claim failed to “contain any specifics as to the conditions and/or types of harm allegedly experienced by the named veterans due to the non-COVID related issues.”

The allegations mirrored those raised in a lawsuit brought by the families of veterans who were infected by the coronavirus at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the site of one of the nation’s most deadly outbreaks. In 2022, the state agreed to pay $56 million to settle the case, with payments to be made to the families of 84 veterans who died from the virus and another 84 veterans who contracted COVID-19 at the home and survived.

Terenzio, who was born and raised in Revere, was married for 70 years and had two daughters. He was the first veteran to get COVID-19 at the Chelsea Soldiers Home. He died on March 30, 2020, at 96.

Sullivan, 77, who was raised in Brighton and graduated from Needham High, had lived at the Chelsea home for more than a decade. He died April 7, 2020.

Poulin, who spent the end of his career as a commanding officer of three lifeboat stations, moved into the home in March 2020. He died on April 23,2020 of COVID-19, at age 97.









