FEMA rejects Governor Healey’s request for disaster relief in three counties after Sept. flooding

“Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said in the letter, which was obtained by the Globe. “Therefore, I must inform you that your request for a major disaster declaration is denied.”

In a letter to Healey on Sunday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the damage in Bristol, Hampden, and Worcester counties from Sept. 11 to 13 “was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary agencies.”

Federal officials have rejected Governor Maura Healey’s request for a major disaster declaration for three Massachusetts counties devastated by a September storm that dropped multiple inches of rain on several communities and caused widespread flooding and property damage.

On Dec. 11, Healey had asked for individual assistance for two counties, public assistance for two counties, and hazard mitigation statewide, the letter said. Individual assistance is provided to eligible residents and families, while public assistance is primarily for state and local governments.

Karissa Hand, Healey’s press secretary, said the administration “is deeply disappointed” by the rejection.

“We submitted a strong request based on the severe local impacts this storm had on our communities,” Hand said in a statement. “We plan to appeal this decision and will do everything we can to continue our advocacy with our federal partners and support our communities.”

Healey has also instructed Administration and Finance Secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz to fast-track the distribution of $5 million in flood relief that her administration set aside for the affected cities and towns from a package of disaster funding approved by the Legislature, officials said.

The state has 30 days to appeal the denial, and FEMA will work with state officials to identify additional information about the damage that could help support an appeal, Criswell wrote. A FEMA regional administrator will notify state officials about other resources that may be available through different agencies or organizations, she said.

The mid-September deluge brought flash-flooding to parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island that damaged homes, businesses, and public infrastructure.

Leominster was among the hardest-hit communities, inundated by 11 inches of rain within about 24 hours. The downpour washed out roads and train tracks, downed trees, caused sinkholes, and left much of downtown underwater. Pavement on streets, sidewalks, and driveways buckled, leaving jagged cracks and uneven sections with deep drops.

In North Attleborough, flood damage was reported in roughly 200 homes and several roads were closed after the area was hit by about 5 inches of rain in a few hours on Sept. 11, following heavy rains two days earlier that brought the town to a total of about 10 inches in 72 hours, officials said.

North Attleborough Town Manager Michael Borg said local officials were disappointed to learn of the denial “as it would’ve allocated funds to the North Attleborough community for flood relief.”

“We understand that Governor Healy intends to appeal this decision and we are fully supportive of that effort,” Borg said in a statement. “We believe that FEMA must amend its decision in support of our residents who were impacted by September’s flood. In the meantime, we will continue to work diligently with our local and state partners to assist with flood relief where we can.”

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.