Why are New England fishers declining?

New England fishers are often called the fisher cat, and they have long bodies similar to mink, weasels, and otters. The nocturnal animals live in trees and hunt rodents and birds. They have claws for climbing, and weigh anywhere from 2 to 12 pounds, with males weighing around twice the amount of females, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department .

Rem Moll, an assistant professor in natural resources and environment, said current population estimates for the mammal are unknown, but pointed to data from New Hampshire Fish and Game that shows trappers in 2021 found greatly diminished fisher numbers than in 1992. That data shows a sharp downward trend.

New Hampshire’s fisher population appears to be decreasing, and researchers at the University of New Hampshire received a $1.2 million grant to figure out what’s driving the decline.

Fishers can indicate the overall health of a forest because they are embedded in the middle of the food web and reveal information about carnivores in the ecosystem, according to Moll.

“They help control rodent populations and are also one of the few predators that can successfully hunt porcupines, and that might have benefits for forest health by minimizing bark and tree damage caused by porcupines,” said Moll.

Researchers are exploring a few factors that could be responsible for the decline in fishers. One is the presence of rodenticides scientists have found in fishers that have been found living near humans in the developed southeastern part of the state. That could explain how the animals are coming in contact with rat poison.

“Recent testing in our lab has found a high level of rodenticides, a specific pesticide used to control rodents, in New England fishers and we’ll be looking for data on that as well as any other specific diseases, using tests like bloodwork, to look for any trends in overall survival rates,” said David Needle, pathology section chief at the New Hampshire Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and clinical associate professor.

Researchers don’t know yet how the rat poison is impacting fishers and whether it is harmful to them or causing them to die.

Moll said they’re also investigating whether bobcats, which can kill fishers, are driving their decline. He noted that the bobcat population appears to be thriving.

They will explore whether there’s a link by fitting between 80 to 100 fishers with GPS collars. When the animals die, the researchers will locate them and try to determine their cause of death.

Moll said they’ll track the fishers for a three- to four-year period as part of the study, funded by a grant from the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the N.H. Fish and Game Department. Fishers can live for up to 10 years in the wild.

