Hate group demonstrated outside Governor Healey’s home on Saturday

“The protest remained peaceful and ended at 6:54 p.m.,” police said. “No arrests were made.”

Police in Arlington said in a statement Tuesday that officers were alerted to the protest at 6:40 p.m.

A regional neo-Nazi group returned to Arlington on Saturday to demonstrate outside Governor Maura Healey’s home, marking at least the second time the hate group has protested outside her residence since October.

Requests for comment were sent Tuesday to Healey’s office and to State Police. Rolling Stone previously reported on Saturday’s demonstration.

Footage uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, showed members of NSC-131 wearing face coverings while holding up a banner across from Healey’s house that said “We’re not going anywhere.” Footage showed about a dozen demonstrators.

A supporter of the group wrote on X that its members came to Arlington to “raise awareness” about what he described as a “migrant invasion” of Massachusetts. The group describes itself as a “pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising AUTHENTIC resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area.”

In October, the group protested outside Healey’s home and chanted anti-immigrant slogans, the Globe reported at the time.

No arrests were made in that instance, police said.

Last year, members of the group protested in Quincy and Woburn outside hotels and welcome centers that provided shelter for migrants, drawing rebukes from local officials.

They have also targeted drag story hours and other community events, distributing Nazi literature, chanting slurs, and sparring with counterprotesters.

