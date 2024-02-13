High tides, flooding shut down roads in Mass. during Tuesday’s storm

At 2:30 p.m., the agency said the closures were effective ”until further notice.” Morrisey Boulevard and Quincy Shore Drive were later reopened, the agency said on X at around 4 p.m.

In a statement, the Department of Conservation and Recreation said it had closed four roads: Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester from Freeport Street to University of Massachusetts at Boston; Quincy Shore Drive northbound in Quincy from Furnace Brook Parkway to Fenno Street; Winthrop Parkway in Revere between Broadsound and Endicott avenues; and the Hull Shore Drive Extension in Hull.

Flooding from Tuesday’s storm forced the closure of multiple thoroughfares in Greater Boston, state officials said.

Advertisement

Shortly before 2 p.m., the tides in Boston Harbor had reached an estimated 13.3 feet, well past the flood stage of 12.5 feet, the National Weather Service said.

A coastal flood warning was in effect until 5 p.m. in eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands.

Waves crash over the seawall near Surfside Road in Scituate. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“Some coastal roads become impassable around high tide,” the weather service said. “Flooding 1 to 2 feet deep affects some coastal roads and low-lying areas from Revere and Winthrop through Boston to the South Shore and communities along Cape Cod Bay. Flooding also affects roads near Edgartown Harbor and Nantucket Harbor, and approaches Five Corners in Vineyard Haven.”

In Scituate, town officials warned of flooding concerns in low-lying areas.

“The astronomical tides will stay above 10 feet 6 inches until Wednesday morning,” officials said in a statement. “High tide occurs at 1:47 PM this afternoon and again at 2:14 AM on Wednesday. With powerful northeast winds contributing, we predict minor to moderate flooding in low-lying areas such as Cole Parkway, Front Street, Edward Foster Road, Cedar Point, and Central Ave in Humarock. Coastal roads could experience splashover due to these conditions.”

Advertisement

Town Manager James Boudreau said at 2:45 p.m. that some flooding had been reported.

“We have had flooding in the usual areas, Cedar Point (where the lighthouse is), Cole Parkway, and Central Ave in Humarock,” Boudreau said by email. “Also experiencing splash-over along the entire coast.”

Fire Chief Mark A. Donovan said no one had to evacuate due to the flooding.

“Scituate experienced some minor coastal flooding as a result of the high tide at 1:45 pm,” Donovan said shortly before 3 p.m. “The tide is now going out and the water is receding.”

There was also flooding at Long Wharf in downtown Boston, where WHDH-TV posted footage of a van rumbling through the drenched street with its tires partially submerged, as an onlooker stood ankle-deep in the water.

Road conditions prompted a warning from state transportation officials.

“Many roads on the east #MA coast are currently impacted by flooding due to high tide,” the agency posted shortly after 2 p.m. “Remember to avoid flooded roads.”

Roads were also waterlogged in parts of New Hampshire.

The Hampton Beach area saw flooding on Hobson and Ashworth avenues, according to video footage from WMUR-TV.

Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon said the town “had a few areas of local flooding” in typical areas. All roads were open as of 3:45 p.m., he said.

“Hampton’s fire, police, and public works departments were prepared to assist residents in flooded areas and to enforce road closures,” he said. “Fortunately, no such actions were necessary.”

A coastal flood advisory was in effect during high tide in the afternoon for the Seacoast area, the New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management agency said.

Advertisement

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.